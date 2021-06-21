Ohio Linebacker Isaiah Jones Commits to Indiana

Indiana added a fifth member to its 2022 recruiting class on Sunday when London, Ohio linebacker Isaiah Jones committed to the Hoosiers.

Indiana got another football commitment on Sunday, landing three-star linebacker Isaiah Jones from London, Ohio. He announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for all the opportunities he has put in my life. For guiding towards a dream I've always had to play college football. Next, I would like to thank my parents, my brothers and all of my family for supporting me throughout my athletic career and always having my best interests in mind. I would like to thank Coach (Kyle) Cutler, Coach Wendler and all my current and former coaches for helping me, not only as a football player but as a man.

“I want to thank all my teammates for making me the best version of myself. “I want to thank the London Athletic Department and Staff for helping me pursue my dream on and off the field. With that being said, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Indiana University! #LEO #CHASE”

Jones is 6-foot-2 and 215 pound, and outside of Indiana, he was receiving substantial interest from Minnesota, Cincinnati, Duke, Wake Forest and several MAC schools.

Jones was a second team All-State player in Ohio a year, recording 63 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. He is the son of former star Ohio State tight end D.J Jones, who played for the Buckeyes from 1992 to 1996.

Jones is the fifth commitment in Indiana's 2022 class. All five are defensive players thus far. Other commits are Coconut Creek (Fla.) cornerback Trevell Mullen, who also committed Sunday, and linebacker Dasan McCullough of Bloomington (Ind.) South, defensive lineman Richard Thomas (American Heritage, Plantation, Fla.) and linebacker Kaiden Turner of Fayetteville, Ark.

