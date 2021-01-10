Indiana OL Harry Crider Declares for NFL Draft

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The second Hoosier senior has decided to chase the NFL.

Indiana offensive lineman Harry Crider announced Sunday afternoon that he is forgoing his extra year of eligibility and will pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

Crider shifted to center this season for the Hoosiers, and he helped Indiana finish with a 6-2 record and get an appearance in the Outback Bowl.

He earned a lot of individual honors throughout his senior season as well. Crider earned honorable mention for All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media. He was a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, on the Rimington Trophy Watch List, a Wuerffel Trophy nominee, a Senior CLASS Award candidate, a Allstate AFCA Good Works Team candidate and a Witten Collegiate Man of the Year nominee.

Head coach Tom Allen was supportive of Crider's decision, tweeting, "So excited for you to Chase your dream of playing in the NFL! Thank you for all your hard work, leadership and sacrifice over the last 4 years. Love you!"

Crider joins Whop Philyor as the second senior to choose to move on and declare for the NFL draft.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on the Indiana football seniors.

Follow us on Facebook at Indiana Hoosiers on Sports Illustrated.

Follow us on Twitter at @HoosiersNowSI.

Related Stories: