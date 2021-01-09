Ty Fryfogle Announces Return for 2021 Season

Fryfogle won Big Ten Receiver of the Year in 2020.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten Receiver of the Year is coming back for the 2021 season.

Indiana's Ty Fryfogle, who was a senior this past season, is using his extra year of eligibility granted to all athletes this season due to COVID-19 to come back for a fifth year with the Hoosiers.

Fryfogle made the announcement on Twitter, tweeting, "It’s not a threat, it’s a promise...I’m coming back on my worst behavior..."

Fryfogle is coming off a season in which he became the only receiver in Big Ten history to have back-to-back 200-yard games.

Over the course of the season, he had 37 catches for 721 yards and seven touchdowns.

Fryfogle also earned first-team all-conference honors from the league's media and second team recognition from the coaches.

This will be huge for Indiana, especially with how special the connection was between Fryfogle and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. this past season. If Penix comes back healthy, the two can do a lot of damage in the 2021 season.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on the Indiana football seniors.

Follow us on Facebook at Indiana Hoosiers on Sports Illustrated.

Follow us on Twitter at @HoosiersNowSI.

Related Stories: