Indiana WR Whop Philyor Declares for NFL Draft

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor has officially declared for the NFL draft.

Philyor was a senior this past season, but he had the chance to come back since every NCAA athlete was given an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

But Philyor announced on Twitter he is moving on and pursuing his dream of the NFL. Philyor tweeted, "ONCE A HOOSIER ALWAYS A HOOSIER."

Philyor ended his Indiana career with a record-breaking performance. In the Outback Bowl, Philyor broke an Outback Bowl and Indiana school record with the most receptions in a single game with 18 catches.

Philyor finished his senior season with 54 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns.

He was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten this season by both the coaches and the media. He was on the Maxwell Award Watch List and Biletnikoff Award Watch List in the preseason as well.

