Cignetti Feels 'Really Good' About Indiana Football's Health Entering Season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football will kick off its 2025 season with close to a clean bill of health, coach Curt Cignetti said in his Monday press conference.
"I feel really good about the health of our team right now going into the opener," Cignetti said. "During camp, we did have some guys in and out defensively at times, and one offensive lineman missed a little time but is healthy now. So, overall, I'm pleased with where we're at."
Cignetti previously said the Hoosiers' defense was shorthanded in the first team scrimmage Aug. 9, when cornerback D'Angelo Ponds tweaked his ankle and linebacker Rolijah Hardy, who missed close to a full week, didn't participate due to a groin injury.
Ponds and Hardy returned for the final two weeks of fall camp and will be fully healthy for the regular season.
Running back Lee Beebe Jr., who had an undisclosed injury, missed the opening two weeks of fall practice and didn't participate in a session until Aug. 11.
Indiana's most notable loss is receiver Tyler Morris, who suffered a non-contact knee injury during spring practice. Morris aside, the program hasn't announced any other season-ending injuries.
The Hoosiers begin the season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Merchants Bank Field inside Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
