Indiana DB Jamar Johnson Receives NFL Combine Invite

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football's Jamar Johnson has officially received an invite to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine.

Johnson posted a screenshot of his invite on Twitter with the caption, "Blessed and highly favored."

Johnson is the first Indiana player to declare for the NFL Draft that has made it public that he has got an invite to the combine.

The Indiana safety had an impressive junior season with the Hoosiers in 2020.

He was selected to first-team All-Big Ten by the media and second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches. He also earned Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Penn State.

Against the Nittany Lions, Johnson totaled 10 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, an interception and a forced fumble.

Johnson was second on the team this season in tackles, finishing with 43 in Indiana's eight games. He was second only to linebacker Micah McFadden. Johnson also had four interceptions as well.

Johnson and running back Stevie Scott were the only two non-seniors on Indiana to declare for the NFL Draft.

