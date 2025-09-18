'Extreme Upside': Indiana Football Confident in Khobie Martin as Lee Beebe Replacement
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No matter how much he disliked the circumstances under which it's come, Indiana football senior running back Roman Hemby knew this moment was a possibility.
During fall camp, Hemby saw redshirt freshman running back Khobie Martin practice each day. Martin served as Indiana's fourth running back behind Hemby, redshirt senior Kaelon Black and redshirt junior Lee Beebe Jr., a rotation that carried through the season's first three weeks.
But with Beebe suffering a season-ending non-contact knee injury in the Hoosiers' 73-0 win over Indiana State on Sept. 12, Martin finds himself on the verge of a larger role entering Big Ten play — which Hemby foreshadowed over a month prior.
"I feel like any given time, if he gets his number called or when he gets his number called, he'll do what he has to do," Hemby said in August.
Martin proved Hemby right against Indiana State. Despite not taking his first handoff until just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Martin led the Hoosiers in rushing with 11 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns, the first scores of his Indiana career.
The 6-foot, 208-pound Martin appeared in only two games as a true freshman in 2024. He rushed eight times for 57 yards in his debut against Western Illinois in Week 2 and logged six carries for 16 yards in a Week 4 victory over Charlotte. He didn't play again and ultimately redshirted.
But Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said at the start of spring practice he thought Martin "showed promise last year." In fall camp, Cignetti said Martin was getting better.
Each time he evaluated Indiana's running backs, Cignetti mentioned Martin — but usually after Hemby, Black and Beebe. It was merely the reality of Martin's spot in the pecking order, though it highlighted his development nonetheless.
Black, who's shared Indiana's running backs room with Martin since the summer of 2024, said Martin has made "excellent strides."
"Like, he's another one of those ones that gets a lot of extra work in with his footwork, his pass pro," Black said in August. "He wants it bad, and you can tell. We just love to see him make those strides and he's going to keep getting there."
Now, Indiana needs Martin to get there even sooner — preferably, for the No. 19 Hoosiers, by 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when they host No. 9 Illinois at Merchants Bank Field inside Memorial Stadium.
Martin, a consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2024, rose to stardom in Fishers, Ind., just over an hour north of Bloomington. Over his final two years at Fishers High School, Martin rushed for 2,573 yards and 35 touchdowns en route to a wealth of local and state accolades.
After a year in the shadows in Bloomington, Martin is in line for his first dose of significant playing time in non-blowout action. Cignetti acknowledged Monday that, with Beebe's absence, Martin needs to be ready to play.
"I thought he ran well (against Indiana State)," Cignetti said. "He's got talent, and he'll get more reps. We're going to need him."
Through two games against inferior foes in Kennesaw State and Indiana State, Martin has played 20 offensive snaps and turned 13 carries into 115 yards and two touchdowns. He forced five missed tackles and gained 67 yards after contact against Indiana State, according to Pro Football Focus.
Martin hasn't yet rushed against a Power Four opponent. Whether he's ready for the bright lights associated with Indiana's looming game against Illinois — the Hoosiers' sixth top 20 matchup at home and first since 1987 — remains to be seen.
But Martin's off-field habits inspire confidence he won't shy away from the moment.
"I've seen a lot," Hemby said. "I've seen a guy that's eager to learn, a guy that takes the field every day and tries to put his best foot forward. He learns from his mistakes. I think he has extreme upside."
Indiana's rushing offense ranks No. 3 nationally, averaging 307.7 yards per game. The Hoosiers eclipsed 300 yards on the ground in each of their three non-conference games, the only team in the FBS with the distinction.
But now, with Indiana's first big test looming, the rotation will differ. Hemby and Black are seasoned ball-carriers with proven track records against quality opponents. Martin is the wildcard.
Saturday night is Martin's first dance on the big stage. Indiana is confident it won't be his last.