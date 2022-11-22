Cam Jones Hosting Coat Drive Wednesday, Hoping To Play Against Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – During his ride home from the Indiana football facility, Cam Jones often sees homeless people standing in the cold.

Jones, a three-time captain, is known by most as a hard-hitting linebacker and the leader of the Indiana defense. But in his fifth and final year of college, he's found ways to make an impact off the field. Jones hasn't played since Oct. 1 when he suffered a foot injury at Nebraska, but that hasn't stopped his mentorship, motivational speeches and in-game advice on the sidelines.

And on Wednesday, Jones and his teammates are hosting a coat drive in Lot 8 on the west side of Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. from 1 to 3 p.m. ET.

"Once I got hurt, I had a lot of time to think," Jones said. "A lot was going through my mind, and I think, as humans, we become selfish. We focus on the things that we don't have rather than the things we do have ... The weather is getting cold, and I wanted to do something good for the community with the help of my team."

"I'm partnering with a couple local companies like the Habitat for Humanity Society and the YMCA and a couple other organizations," Jones said. "I encourage everybody, if you know somebody, friends, family, to come out and support. Anything is appreciated. I'm excited for it, and I hope it turns out great. I just can't wait to put a smile on people's faces that don't have a lot."

As for his impact on the field, Jones isn't ready to call his Indiana career over just yet. On Monday, Jones said he is "definitely better" than he was last week, and he's continuing to rehab every day to return to action. It's been tough for Jones to miss so many games, but he's focused on becoming one percent better each day.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said he's had conversations with Jones in recent weeks to weigh the decision of playing again this year. Jones aspires to play in the NFL, and Allen, with Jones' best interests in mind, wants to make sure returning to action won't jeopardize his future health and opportunities.

"Sometimes guys get late in the year and the year hasn't gone the way you want it to go and you start thinking about your future, like 'I don't know,'" Allen said. "Cam Jones is busting his tail to play on Saturday. We still don't know yet if he's going to play. He's out there today trying to work through it, but I'm telling you, that's not normal. I've been doing this a long time, and that's special. And that says we've got a locker room full of these guys that care a whole lot about this program and this university and those who they represent and they love this team. And they are living out LEO."

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Cam Jones (4) stops Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) on the goal line in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In order to play, Jones said he wants to feel comfortable planting his foot, driving through defenders and making tackles. He credits the Indiana training staff for their help in finding ways to help him get back on the field.

"Hopefully I can be out there and finish with the guys and bring that bucket back home," Jones said. "I'm looking forward. I'm excited, and I just can't wait to see what happens."

Saturday's Senior Day ceremony will provide a special moment for Jones, Allen and a large group of the Indiana defense. Jones, as well as Tiawan Mullen, Jaylin Williams, Devon Matthews and others, played key roles in Indiana's success in 2019 and 2020, and they have battled through difficult seasons in 2021 and 2022.

But following an emotional win at Michigan State last week, Saturday's Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue is a chance for that group to end their careers on a high note and create momentum for the program into next season.

"I'm excited to be able to take the field with the guys and my family and be able to walk," Jones said. "I give this place my all, everything I got, so I will be walking on senior night. It's going to be a very emotional moment, but it's all worth it. I always trusted the process that coach Allen had for me, and I can't thank him enough for it. I can't wait to walk. I can't wait to finish."