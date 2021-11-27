LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Last Game of the Season With Purdue in Real Time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. —Welcome to Ross-Ade Stadium for Indiana's last game of the season. The Hoosiers always schedule this in-state rivalry game, also known as the biggest game of the season, against Purdue at the end of the schedule with the goal of keeping or claiming the Old Oaken Bucket.

Currently the Bucket lives with the Hoosiers after a double-overtime win in West Lafayette in the 2019 season. Last year's game was canceled due to COVID-19.

The purpose of this live blog is to keep you up to date in real time with everything that's going on in the game. We'll throw some opinion and highlights into the mix as well.

The most recent game nuggets are at the top, so refresh often to see everything you need to know about that game.

Let's go.

4:27 p.m. — This seems to be a common trend for Indiana; they do well in the first drive but fall apart in the next. Gremel's first pass was way past any Indiana receivers, and he was sacked by Branson Deen on third-and-7.

4:18 p.m. — First sack of the game! O'Connell is sacked for a loss of 9 yards at Purdue's 50-yard line by Marcelino McCrary-Ball. The Boilermakers are forced to punt. Indiana defense is now at 20 total tackles.

4:16 p.m. — O'Connell is working quickly, which is no surprise. His pass is complete to Milton Wright for 19 yards at Purdue's 44-yard line. Moments later, he finds David Bell for 14 yards at Indiana's 42-yard line clearly showing his strength in the air.

4:05 p.m. — We've got a ball game early at Ross Ade Stadium. This was a great first drive for the Hoosiers. Gremel earned six first downs. McCulley came in for one snap and rushed up the middle for a gain of 2 yards for the Indiana touchdown [03:38]. Charles Campbell's kick is good. PURDUE 7, INDIANA 7.

3:49 p.m. — Zander Horvath rushes to the left for a 1-yard gain. He was thought to have fumbled, which was then recovered by O'Connell, but after review, the ruling on the field was overturned: The player crossed the goal line. Mitchell Fineran's kick is good. PURDUE 7, INDIANA 0.

3:43 p.m. — Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell throws a bomb to Jackson Anthrop to the Purdue 30-yard line.

3:35 p.m. — Indiana wins the toss and defers.

3:19 p.m. — Redshirt sophomore Grant Gremel will get the start today over true freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley. This is the fourth quarterback Indiana has started this season beginning with Michael Penix Jr., Jack Tuttle, McCulley and now Gremel, who threw a last minute touchdown in the Indiana-Minnesota game last Saturday.