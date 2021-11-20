LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Minnesota in Real Time

It's Senior Day in Bloomington, as the Indiana football team wraps up the home portion of its schedule with a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Here's our live blog, where you can catch all the action in real time live from the press box at Memorial Stadium.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to Memorial Stadium. It's the final home game of the season for Indiana, with the Hoosiers taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers are hoping to snap a six-game losing streak and end the home portion of their schedule on a high note.

If you're not familiar with our live blog, what we do is keep you up to date in real time with everything that's going on in the game, and we'll throw in some opinion and video highlights as well.

The most recent items are at the top, so just refresh often to see everything you need to know about that game.

4:18 p.m. — Another huge tackle on third-and-short by Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden, forcing the first punt of the game. He and fellow linebacker Cam Jones are all over the field. Jones missed last week's game with the fu

4: 12 p.m. — Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan deserves some props for that drive. Lots of solid play calls, and an impressive answer after Minnesota's long drive. End of the first quarter now, and Indiana leads 7-0.

4:05 p.m. — Donaven McCulley is definitely looking to run on this drive. It's first-and-10 at the 15. He has rushed seven times for 53 yards on this drive, capping it off with a run for a touchdown, even after he dropped the snap. Thankfully, it bounced right back up to him, and he ran right up the middle. Indiana's drive goes 92 yards in 14 plays and goes ahead with 17 seconds left in the quarter. INDIANA 7, MINNESOTA 0.

4 p.m. — Impressive first drive by Indiana so far, too. Seeing some plays we haven't seen all year, including a wildcat snap to tight end end Peyton Hendershot and a jet sweep to Ty Fryfogle. True freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley is running well with the ball, too. Just breaks free for a 19-yard run to get a first down to the Minnesota 25. Nice.

3:50 p.m. — Minnesota impressive on this first drive so far. Four straight third-down conversions has them in the red zone now. Minnesota goes for it on fourth down, but doesn't make it. Their 16-play, 67-yard drive ends with zero points. Huge tackle by Micah McFadden and Bryant Fitzgerald on the fourth down play. Drive ate up, 8 minutes, 19 seconds.

3:40 p.m. — Indiana wins the toss and defers. Minnesota gets it first and starts at its own 25.

3:09 p.m. — It's Senior Day at Indiana and several veterans were announced with some family members, There were so many players that the line stretched from one end zone to the other. Seniors Micah McFadden, Michael Penix Jr, Miles Marshall and many more all went through the festivities.

3 p.m. — Indiana true freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley is going through all the pregame warmups with the first team. Neither Michael Penix Jr. nor Jack Tuttle are dressed. It's McCulley's game, with walk-on Grant Gremel as his backup.

2:55 p.m. — The game is on the Big Ten Network today, but there are two games in the 3:30 window (Michigan at Maryland is the other.) If you're in the state of Indiana, the game should be on your regular BTN channel. Out of state, you might be out of luck without doing some digging. Here's how to watch the game, with lots of other nuggets on the game. CLICK HERE