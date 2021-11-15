Here's What Indiana Offensive Coordinator Nick Sheridan Said Monday

Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan understands that true freshman Donaven McCulley is a young and inexperienced quarterback, but he says there were no excuses for some of the blunders that took place in Saturday's ugly 38-3 loss to Rutgers.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's 38-3 loss to Rutgers was a disaster from start to finish on Saturday. True freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley fumbled the first snap of the game and even when veteran quarterback Jack Tuttle came in, he threw two interceptions.

Indiana had six total turnovers on the day, which was the primary reason why the Hoosiers got beat so bad. McCulley was just 7-for-20 passing for 98 yards and Tuttle, who had missed two-plus weeks with a foot injury, was 5-for-10 passing for 26 yards and the two picks before he got hurt again.

Here's what offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan had to say during Monday's press conference at Memorial Stadium.

— on Donaven McCulley's lack of time to grow at quarterback

"I think that's a developmental position. It's a challenge to play quarterback in this league regardless of your experience based on the quality of opponents that you play, and certainly when you couple that with getting here in June and not having quite the time on task. There's things that happened in the game on Saturday that shouldn't occur whether you were here for six months or three years, and those are the things we focus on. Certainly we recognize these ups and downs throughout the course of the game, but we can handle a snap. We can handle an exchange. It has nothing to do with our opponent or the quality of the teams or the players that you go against.

"It has hurt our team all year. You have to eliminate losing football before you can start playing winning football, and we obviously didn't do that. Quarterbacks were a part of that. Other groups contributed to parts of that, but Donaven's great. He's going to be a really good player. We'll just keep chomping at it and keep trying to help him, and every snap he takes is a learning experience for him. He's got a lot of good snaps ahead of him in his future for sure."

— on quarterback reps in practice

"I thought Donaven got plenty of reps to try and prepare him. I think as the week progressed Jack was getting healthier, a little bit quicker than we anticipated, and so you split out those reps pretty evenly I would say. I didn't look exactly at the number of snaps, but I would imagine Donaven still had more throughout the week of prep.

"The number one job of the quarterback is to take care of the football, and we didn't do that. None of those guys are intentionally trying to put the ball in harms way or turn the ball over, but it doesn't matter. That's our job.

"I've not done a good enough job, and that starts with me and the coaching and the teaching to make sure we don't turn it over like we have. Jack's a great kid and a super tough kid and showed a lot of heart in not just trying to get back but fighting his tail off to rehab and recover to be available to play. Jack's a warrior, and I'm proud of him."

— on Indiana's running game

"I think we need to run the ball more effectively certainly. You got some new runners in there making sure that we catch the snap and hand the ball off without turning the ball over. Obviously, not good. The first play of the game, we turned the ball over, so that cannot happen.

"I thought some of the young runners Charlie, David, they did a nice job on a few instances. We need to build off that and make sure we're putting Donaven in positions to where when we do ask him to run, there's enough space, and we block it properly...certainly the running game is a young quarterback's best friend, and he's a part of that, so some of the lack of execution, the quarterback's responsible for some of those things relative to reads and decisions, and so we got to be better there."

— on factors limiting the passing game

"I think we have skill players that are capable of stretching the field vertically, and there's a lot that goes into that. When you call a play, and trying to push the ball down the field, you know it's all 11. Everybody's involved in that certainly starting with the protection, quarterback making the right read and decision and the wideouts creating the separation.

On Jack's first play in the game, we called a post route, and Malachi Bennett was wide open and ran right behind the defense, and we weren't able to connect on that so everyone's involved in that.

— on interceptions

The first one, we had a play action pass, and we were late in the flat, threw the ball to a flat player, and then on the second one, it was a deep ball. Ty ran a vertical throw, and I don't know if Ty was able to track it quite like you like, and Jack was trying to throw a one-on-one vertical throw. The corner made a nice play and played the ball better than we did."

— on walk-on quarterback Grant Gremel

I thought Grant did a nice job. He executed the plays. He made the right reads, made the right drop, threw to the open guy. He wasn't perfect certainly. He had areas where he can improve on, but I thought he did a nice job in the game.''

Watch the entire Nick Sheridan interview