Indiana Football WR Leaves Program
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Senior receiver Makai Jackson is no longer on No. 8 Indiana football's roster, an IU Athletics spokesperson confirmed to Indiana Hoosiers On SI via text Monday afternoon.
Jackson played in each of the season's first four games as a reserve wideout, catching three passes for 15 yards — all in a 73-0 victory over Indiana State on Sept. 12. He played 54 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, with 49 at wide receiver, three snaps as a punt returner, one snap in the slot and another as an in-line blocker.
The 6-foot, 197-pound Jackson did not play in the Hoosiers' 20-15 victory over Iowa on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. By appearing in only four games, Jackson retains his redshirt and will be eligible to play in 2026, should he choose to do so.
Jackson transferred from Appalachian State to Indiana last winter. He earned third-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2024 after catching 46 passes for 745 yards and five touchdowns and totaling 1,015 all-purpose yards.
A teammate of Elijah Sarratt in 2022 at Saint Francis (Pa.), Jackson was expected to compete for significant snaps on the Hoosiers' offense. Instead, he failed to crack the first two lines of the depth chart.
Jackson served as a third-string player, sitting behind starters Sarratt, Omar Cooper Jr. and E.J. Williams Jr. and backups Charlie Becker, Lebron Bond and Jonathan Brady.
The Hoosiers boast the No. 33 passing offense in the FBS, averaging 270.4 yards per game through the air. Indiana has a bye in Week 6 before facing No. 2 Oregon at 3:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 11.