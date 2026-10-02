Indiana Football's Three Rising NFL Draft Prospects: Is Charlie Becker a Top-10 Pick?

Indiana has no shortage of NFL talent on its roster this season, and three Hoosiers are already generating considerable buzz ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Trio of Indiana standouts generating early NFL Draft buzz

Indiana's Nick Marsh (11) runs after the catch during the Indiana versus Western Kentucky football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid released his updated top 50 prospect rankings on Thursday, with Indiana wide receivers Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh, along with offensive lineman Carter Smith, all making the cut.



According to Reid, Becker leads the trio at No. 8 overall and the No. 2 receiver in the class, followed by Marsh at No. 26 overall and the fourth-ranked receiver in the class. Smith comes in at No. 44 overall, as the No. 2 offensive guard.



With Indiana off to an unbeaten start, all three have played significant roles in the Hoosiers' early-season success. Here's a closer look at why each is drawing attention from NFL scouts.

Wide Receiver Charlie Becker

Few players in college football have seen their stock rise quite like Becker over the past year.



After emerging as a reliable target down the stretch last season, the 6-foot-4 receiver has taken another significant step forward in 2026. Through four games, Becker has caught 19 passes for 370 yards and six touchdowns, averaging a staggering 19.5 yards per reception.

From an NFL perspective, there's an awful lot to love about his game. Becker possesses elite track speed, an enormous catch radius and an impressive vertical leap. His ability to win contested catches is arguably his greatest strength.



Perhaps the most encouraging development this season has been his slightly expanding route tree.

Last year, much of Becker's production came on vertical routes and back-shoulder throws from Fernando Mendoza. Those opportunities haven't disappeared, but Indiana has increasingly utilized him underneath and over the middle.



Even so, Becker's route running is an area that NFL evaluators will want to see continued development, but the early returns this season have been encouraging.

Surpassing Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith as the top receiver in this class is an awfully tall order, given Smith's status as one of the most highly regarded receiver prospects in recent memory. Still, Becker has a legitimate opportunity to establish himself as a top-10 selection.



Receivers with his combination of size, speed, hands and contested-catch ability don't come around often.

Wide Receiver Nick Marsh

Marsh gives Indiana another potential first-round receiver, although his skill set differs considerably from Becker's.



The Michigan State transfer isn't quite the same vertical threat, but he's a physical, well-rounded receiver with good speed, reliable hands and impressive route-running ability.

That physicality might be the most appealing aspect of his game. Marsh is difficult to handle in one-on-one situations, and he's already demonstrated his ability to make challenging catches. His first reception as a Hoosiers was a spectacular one-handed, back-shoulder touchdown grab in Indiana's season opener.



Through four games, Marsh has 16 receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

There's also plenty of room for further development. Marsh just turned 20 on Thursday. As his connection with quarterback Josh Hoover continues to grow, he should have opportunities to further showcase his abilities.

One underrated element of Marsh's game is his blocking. He's already helped spring several significant gains on the ground this season, embracing a responsibility that Curt Cignetti demands from his receivers.



It's another valuable trait that should stand out to NFL evaluators when they turn on his tape.

Offensive Lineman Carter Smith

The reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year doesn't necessarily generate the same attention as Indiana's two star receivers, but Smith has developed into one of the nation's most dependable offensive lineman.



Sometimes, the best compliment you can give an offensive lineman is that you rarely notice him.

Smith isn't necessarily someone who routinely drives defenders 10 yards downfield or puts them on their backs. Instead, he's remarkably consistent, rarely losing individual matchups in pass protection while also providing a strong presence in the running game.



His early-season numbers reflect that reliability. Smith has allowed a 0% pressure rate and recorded a 0% blown run block rate across 221 snaps.

At 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Smith is a candidate to move inside at the next level.



For an Indiana offense loaded with playmakers, having someone as dependable as Smith up front has been equally important.