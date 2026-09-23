Indiana vs Northwestern Statistical Leaders: Who Are the Top Players Coming Into the Game?
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It will be a Big Ten battle in Bloomington as the Hoosiers host a revamped Wildcats offense. Indiana comes in outscoring their opponents 145-16 in its first three games and have pitched back-to-back shutouts. The Wildcats have been efficient on offense, which is a change of pace from the recent past.
Passing Leaders
Indiana: Josh Hoover (37-51, 649 yards, 10 TDs, 0 INTs)
Northwestern: Aidan Chiles (31-46, 514 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
This will be a really solid matchup between quarterbacks on Friday in Bloomington. Josh Hoover has been as good as advertised and has cut down on his interceptions. His connection with Charlie Becker is on point. He'll be tested against a good Northwestern defense, but he has shown enough to be counted on in big spots.
On the other side is Aidan Chiles, who comes over from Michigan State after an inconsistent two seasons with the Spartans. A new system and staff have seemingly calmed his nerves and allowed him to flourish. Chiles has not thrown an interception while accounting for seven touchdowns.
Rushing Leaders
Indiana: Turbo Richard (41 carries, 315 yards, 4 TDs)
Northwestern: Gavin Sawchuk (20 carries, 117 yards 0TDs)
Turbo Richard has separated himself as Indiana's best running back early in the season. He has broken off several long runs and has also shown the ability to bang into the end zone in short-yardage situations.
Northwestern has three running backs, led by Gavin Sawchuk, who has rushed for 95 or more yards this season. Joseph Himon brings breakaway speed, while Caleb Komolafe and Sawchuk are more between-the-tackles runners.
Receiving Leaders
Indiana: Charlie Becker (12 receptions, 272 yards, 6 TDs)
Northwestern: Griffin Wilde (8 receptions, 189 yards, 0 TDs)
Charlie Becker has already tied his touchdown total from a season ago. He is Hoover's go-to receiver and has made big play after big play in 2026. Nick Marsh had his best game last week against WKU, in a preview of what could be a dynamic duo on offense.
The Wildcats top receiver is Griffin Wilde, who has put up big numbers in two games, but has not yet found the end zone. He will test this Indiana secondary that has been banged up early this year.
Tackles Leaders
Indiana: Isaiah Jones (22 total Tackles, 14 solo, 1 TFL, 1 INT)
Northwestern: Robert Fitzgerald (25 total tackles, 9 solo)
Indiana linebacker Isaiah Jones made the biggest play of the game last week with his interception late in the second quarter. While his tackles for loss aren't where they could be, he's been rock solid taking over for Aiden Fisher.
Robert Fitzgerald gives Northwestern a strong tackler in the secondary. The All-Big Ten safety can come downhill in the running game and is decent in pass coverage. The Wildcats' defense will have its work cut out for it against the Hoosiers.
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Sammy, a native of New York City, is a 2009 graduate from Indiana University with a degree from the School of HPER (Public Health) in Sports Communication and Broadcasting. He started Hoosier Huddle in July of 2013 and has been the statistician for Indiana Football radio broadcasts since 2019. He also has a Masters Degree in Physical Education from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY. He is a member of the Football Writers Association of America and a voter for the Outland Trophy, Ray Guy Award, Lou Groza Award, Eddie Robinson Award and the FWAA All-American Team.