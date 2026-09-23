Indiana vs Northwestern Statistical Leaders: Who Are the Top Players Coming Into the Game?

It will be a Big Ten battle in Bloomington as the Hoosiers host a revamped Wildcats offense. Indiana comes in outscoring their opponents 145-16 in its first three games and have pitched back-to-back shutouts. The Wildcats have been efficient on offense, which is a change of pace from the recent past.

Passing Leaders

Indiana: Josh Hoover (37-51, 649 yards, 10 TDs, 0 INTs)

Northwestern: Aidan Chiles (31-46, 514 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)



This will be a really solid matchup between quarterbacks on Friday in Bloomington. Josh Hoover has been as good as advertised and has cut down on his interceptions. His connection with Charlie Becker is on point. He'll be tested against a good Northwestern defense, but he has shown enough to be counted on in big spots.



On the other side is Aidan Chiles, who comes over from Michigan State after an inconsistent two seasons with the Spartans. A new system and staff have seemingly calmed his nerves and allowed him to flourish. Chiles has not thrown an interception while accounting for seven touchdowns.

Rushing Leaders

Indiana: Turbo Richard (41 carries, 315 yards, 4 TDs)

Northwestern: Gavin Sawchuk (20 carries, 117 yards 0TDs)



Turbo Richard has separated himself as Indiana's best running back early in the season. He has broken off several long runs and has also shown the ability to bang into the end zone in short-yardage situations.



Northwestern has three running backs, led by Gavin Sawchuk, who has rushed for 95 or more yards this season. Joseph Himon brings breakaway speed, while Caleb Komolafe and Sawchuk are more between-the-tackles runners.

Receiving Leaders

Sep 5, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the North Texas Mean Green during the third quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana: Charlie Becker (12 receptions, 272 yards, 6 TDs)

Northwestern: Griffin Wilde (8 receptions, 189 yards, 0 TDs)



Charlie Becker has already tied his touchdown total from a season ago. He is Hoover's go-to receiver and has made big play after big play in 2026. Nick Marsh had his best game last week against WKU, in a preview of what could be a dynamic duo on offense.



The Wildcats top receiver is Griffin Wilde, who has put up big numbers in two games, but has not yet found the end zone. He will test this Indiana secondary that has been banged up early this year.

Tackles Leaders

HOOSIER INTERCEPTION COURTESY OF ISAIAH JONES!



📺: Big Ten Football: Western Kentucky at Indiana on Peacock & NBCSN pic.twitter.com/ANxWWfXAxX — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 19, 2026

Indiana: Isaiah Jones (22 total Tackles, 14 solo, 1 TFL, 1 INT)

Northwestern: Robert Fitzgerald (25 total tackles, 9 solo)



Indiana linebacker Isaiah Jones made the biggest play of the game last week with his interception late in the second quarter. While his tackles for loss aren't where they could be, he's been rock solid taking over for Aiden Fisher.



Robert Fitzgerald gives Northwestern a strong tackler in the secondary. The All-Big Ten safety can come downhill in the running game and is decent in pass coverage. The Wildcats' defense will have its work cut out for it against the Hoosiers.