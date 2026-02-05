Indiana Football Offers 3 High School DBs, Including One 4-Star: What It Means

Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti and his staff continue to keep their foot on the gas when it comes to the high school recruiting landscape.



However, Wednesday's focus was strictly on defensive backs. All three recruits offered Wednesday were defensive backs, and one was a four-star recruit.

Aamaury Fountain, Defensive Back (Northside High School)

Anthony Fountain, the lone four-star recruit featured, is already committed to South Carolina, but that didn't stop Cignetti from offering the Georgia native.



Fountain is the 35th-ranked cornerback in the nation, per 247Sports, and does a little bit of everything. The 6-foot-1, 171-pound junior out of Northside High School is solid against the run and perfectly comfortable being left alone one-on-one outside the numbers against bigger wide receivers. Fountain does a good job of using his length at the line of scrimmage in press coverage and is even better when off the ball.



IU has a long way to go to flip Fountain, but if there's any team likely to do so, it's the defending champs.

Roman Combs, Defensive Back (Lakota West High School)

Roman Combs is also a standout basketball player at Lakota West High School in Ohio and one of the bigger defensive backs you'll see in all of high school at 6-foot-6. Combs only played in five games this year, but still managed to finish with 14 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions.

It wouldn't surprise me if Combs moves to wide receiver because of his size, but if he does stay on defense, I see him as a cornerback. Combs's speed and length immediately stand out on tape, but he does play a little high. If he improves his pad level, Combs could rack up a few more Power 4 offers.



Outside of Indiana, Combs's only other Power 4 offer is from Louisville, but he does have five offers out of the MAC.

DeNairo Girton Jr., Defensive Back (Great Mills High School)

DeNairo Girton Jr. just finished his sophomore year at Great Mills High School in Maryland and already has multiple Big Ten offers — Penn State and Maryland — and one out of the SEC in South Carolina.



Girton Jr. finished the season with 31 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and two defensive touchdowns. Similar to Combs, Girton Jr. is taller — 6-foot-3 — than your prototypical high school cornerback.

Girton Jr. is at his best against the pass and rarely drops the ball when he gets two hands on it. Expect Girton Jr. to pick up three or four more Power 4 offers before next season and potentially be a four-star recruit by his senior year.

