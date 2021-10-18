Point Spreads: Indiana Opens as Huge Underdog Against Ohio State in Primetime Showdown
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana and Ohio State meet in primetime on Saturday night in Bloomington, with a national TV game live on ABC from Memorial Stadium. The oddsmakers, however, aren't expecting much of a game.
According to the SISportsbook.com, Ohio State is as 19-point favorite. The No. 5-ranked Buckeyes are 5-1 on the season, having won four straight since losing to Oregon in Week 2. The strength of schedule is really low, but the Buckeyes have outscored their last four opponents — Tulsa, Akron, Rutgers and Maryland — by a total of 218-57 in the last four weeks.
Indiana is 2-4, with all four losses coming against teams currently ranked in the top-11 in the country, Iowa, Cincinnati, Penn State and Michigan State.
The Hoosiers went 6-1 a year ago, with the only loss at Columbus. Ohio State won 42-35 as a 21-point favorite. Michael Penix threw for 491 yards and five touchdowns that day.
Here is the complete Week 8 schedule, with the opening point spreads as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website.
Big Ten Point Spreads, Week 8
No. 5 Ohio State at Indiana
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 5 Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 in Big Ten) at Indiana (2-4, 0-3 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: ABC
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 19-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 60. CLICK HERE
Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) at No. 6 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- TV: FOX
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan is a 21.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 50. CLICK HERE
Illinois at No. 7 Penn State
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Illinois (2-5, 1-3 in Big Ten) at No. 7 Penn State (5-1, 2-1 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
- TV: ABC
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Penn State is a 24-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 46. CLICK HERE
Wisconsin at No. 25 Purdue
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) at No. 25 Purdue (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten), 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 3-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 38.5. CLICK HERE
Maryland at Minnesota
- GAMETIME/LOCATION: Maryland (4-2, 1-2 in Big Ten) at Minnesota (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV: ESPN2
- SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Minnesota is a 5.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 54. CLICK HERE
