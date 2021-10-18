    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Point Spreads: Indiana Opens as Huge Underdog Against Ohio State in Primetime Showdown

    Point Spreads: Indiana Opens as Huge Underdog Against Ohio State in Primetime Showdown

    Indiana and Ohio State are two teams heading in opposite directions right now, and that's showing up in a big way in the point spread for their Week 8 meeting on Saturday night in Bloomington. The Buckeyes, winners of four straight, are a huge favorite.
    Author:
    Updated:
    Original:

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana and Ohio State meet in primetime on Saturday night in Bloomington, with a national TV game live on ABC from Memorial Stadium. The oddsmakers, however, aren't expecting much of a game.

    According to the SISportsbook.com, Ohio State is as 19-point favorite. The No. 5-ranked Buckeyes are 5-1 on the season, having won four straight since losing to Oregon in Week 2. The strength of schedule is really low, but the Buckeyes have outscored their last four opponents — Tulsa, Akron, Rutgers and Maryland — by a total of 218-57 in the last four weeks.

    Indiana is 2-4, with all four losses coming against teams currently ranked in the top-11 in the country, Iowa, Cincinnati, Penn State and Michigan State.

    The Hoosiers went 6-1 a year ago, with the only loss at Columbus. Ohio State won 42-35 as a 21-point favorite. Michael Penix threw for 491 yards and five touchdowns that day.

    Here is the complete Week 8 schedule, with the opening point spreads as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website.

    Big Ten Point Spreads, Week 8

    No. 5 Ohio State at Indiana 

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: No. 5 Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 in Big Ten) at Indiana (2-4, 0-3 in Big Ten), 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. 
    • TV: ABC
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Ohio State is a 19-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 60. CLICK HERE

    Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) at No. 6 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. 
    • TV: FOX
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Michigan is a 21.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 50. CLICK HERE

    Illinois at No. 7 Penn State

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Illinois (2-5, 1-3 in Big Ten) at No. 7 Penn State (5-1, 2-1 in Big Ten), Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. 
    • TV: ABC
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Penn State is a 24-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 46. CLICK HERE

    Wisconsin at No. 25 Purdue

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) at No. 25 Purdue (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten), 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Wisconsin is a 3-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 38.5. CLICK HERE

    Maryland at Minnesota

    • GAMETIME/LOCATION: Maryland (4-2, 1-2 in Big Ten) at Minnesota (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten), 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 23 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
    • TV: ESPN2
    • SISportsbook.com POINT SPREAD: Minnesota is a 5.5-point favorite as of Monday morning on the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 54. CLICK HERE
    • REPORT CARD: Indiana is turning into a lopsided team right now, with the defense playing well enough to win, but the offense struggling to get things right. Our grades reflect that in a big way. CLICK HERE
    • TOM BREW COLUMN: Indiana's offense is terrible, and it's not just the coordinator or line or quarterback, it's everyone. There's plenty of blame to go around. CLICK HERE
    • TUTTLE TAKES BLAME: Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle said his three turnovers "are my responsibility'' and he vows to make this offense better. Here's the story on his postgame comments. CLICK HERE
    • GAME STORY: Indiana kept Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker in check, but turnovers once again were an issue in the Hoosiers' fourth loss of the season to a top-10 team. CLICK HERE
    • TUTTLE DRIVE CHART: Here's what Jack Tuttle and the Indiana offense did on every drive Saturday against Michigan State. CLICK HERE
    • LIVE BLOG: Here's how the game played out in real time, with play-by-play and analysis of Indiana's 20-15 loss to No. 10 Michigan State. CLICK HERE
    • TAILGATE TALES: HoosiersNow.com video director Haley Jordan caught up with fans prior to the game during tailgating around Memorial Stadium for her first ''Tailgate Tales'' video. CLICK HERE

    IndianaTyFryfogleOhioState
    Football

    Point Spreads: Indiana Opens as Huge Underdog Against Ohio State in Primetime Showdown

    12 seconds ago
    IndianaMicahMcFaddenMichiganState
    Football

    Report Card: Loss Against Michigan State Exposes Lopsided Indiana Team

    2 hours ago
    IndianaTomAllenMichiganState
    Football

    My Two Cents: Indiana's Offense is Terrible, and Everyone is to Blame

    16 hours ago
    AstrosJoseAltuveCarlosCorrea
    Baseball

    Major League Baseball 2021 Playoffs: Pairing, Schedule, Results and Summaries

    17 hours ago
    PurdueAidenOConnellIowa
    Football

    Big Ten: Ohio State Now Highest Ranked League Team in Associated Press Poll

    17 hours ago
    IndianaFansIowa
    Football

    Indiana 2021 Football Schedule

    22 hours ago
    IndianaStephenCarrMichiganState
    Football

    Turnovers Continue To Crush Hoosiers in 20-15 Loss to No. 10 Michigan State

    Oct 17, 2021
    Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle winds up for a pass versus Michigan State.
    Football

    Indiana Quarterback Jack Tuttle Blames Execution Issues For Loss to Michigan State

    23 hours ago