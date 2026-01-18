Indiana Football Gets Positive Injury Update Entering National Championship Game

MIAMI — Brendan Franke took three steps back, two steps left, eyed his target then sent a football end-over-end through the goal posts Saturday evening at Florida International University's practice field.

Franke, Indiana football's kickoff specialist and long-range field goal kicker, needed only two steps to make contact with the ball — two small steps for the rep, one big step for Franke's chances of playing when the No. 1 Hoosiers (15-0) face No. 10 Miami (13-2) in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at 7:30 p.m. Monday inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti told ESPN the Hoosiers would evaluate Franke during Saturday's practice and make a decision thereafter. Cignetti and his staff evidently liked Franke's practice performance.

On the pre-game availability report issued in the three days leading up to kickoff, the Hoosiers initially listed Franke as questionable. After the Saturday session, Franke's status improved to probable. Cignetti told ESPN he views Franke as a "huge factor."

Brendan Franke practiced today & did more than we’ve seen at any point in practice during the CFP run.



Here’s Franke kicking a field goal — he and Nico Radicic worked out together during the open period. #iufb pic.twitter.com/fn8Vvl4eNS — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) January 17, 2026

The sixth-year senior suffered a groin injury on the opening kickoff of Indiana's 56-6 win over UCLA on Oct. 25. He slowly hobbled off the Memorial Stadium turf, and his foot hasn't met the ball in a game setting since.

Before his injury, Franke was amongst college football's best kickoff specialists. He had 46 touchbacks on 51 kickoff attempts, limiting return opportunities for opponents, and he made a 58-yard field goal against Oregon in Week 7.



In place of Franke, the Hoosiers have utilized sophomore Quinn Warren, who has 31 touchbacks on 53 attempts.



Franke once appeared likely to play in the Hoosiers' College Football Playoff opener, a 38-3 win over Alabama on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl. He was listed as probable on the availability report but was ultimately downgraded to out, and he didn't play during Indiana's rematch with Oregon on Jan. 8 in the Peach Bowl.

The Hoosiers are, relatively speaking, in a good place health-wise entering the national title game.



Indiana will be without a pair of former starting edge defenders in Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt, each of whom suffered knee injuries during the season and have missed the entire Playoff run. Running back Lee Beebe Jr. and safety Bryson Bonds sustained season-ending knee injuries during non-conference play.



Three players -- defensive lineman Andrew DePaepe and defensive backs Jah Jah Boyd and Amariyun Knighten -- won't play amid decisions to enter the transfer portal.

Miami, meanwhile, has ruled out tight end Elija Lofton, linebacker Malik Bryant, receiver Daylyn Upshaw and defensive lineman Donta Simpson.

Franke is the Hoosiers' lone question mark entering Monday night. He became dependable at forcing touchbacks and essentially eliminated the opponents' chance for success on kick returns, which removes a scoring, or game-impacting, opportunity in the game's third phase.



And after Saturday's positive step forward, Franke, if nothing else, is firmly in the mix to play for the first time in nearly three months.