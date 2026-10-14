Indiana Football: Predicting the Hoosiers' Final 6 Games of 2026

Line ‘em up, knock ‘em down. That is exactly what Indiana has done through six games. However the Hoosiers have gotten there, 6-0 is undefeated. They sit atop the Big Ten (with Ohio State and UCLA) and are ranked No. 5 in the country at the halfway point of their 2026 campaign. Here are our game-by-game predictions for their final six outings:

Predicting Indiana football's final six games of the 2026 season

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shake hands after the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 7: vs. Ohio State

Curt Cignetti put it best in his Week 7 preview of Ohio State: “A great team, we’re playing. I’m not sure how good we are yet.” Neither are we, coach. But let’s not get it twisted: Indiana is, by any objective measure, good.

The Hoosiers showed they have the poise and grit to win a tightly-contested Big Ten road game against a high-level football team. Erasing an 11-point fourth-quarter lead after being held to six points in the first three-plus quarters says a lot about a team’s character.

But that was Nebraska. This is Ohio State. There are levels to this. And the Buckeyes are at a different one. Even with home-field advantage, it’s tough to ride with the Hoosiers for Saturday. At least at this juncture of the season, Ohio State is the better team.

Week 7 prediction: Indiana loss

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts next to quarterback Bryce Underwood after the 20-19 loss to Iowa on the game's final play at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 8: at Michigan

In the preseason, this two-game stretch of Ohio State followed by Michigan on the road was viewed as an absolute gauntlet. The first half still is. The latter, not so much.

The Wolverines just aren’t very good. Their defense is solid. But their offense – led by sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood – is a complete and utter mess.

Based on Indiana’s road performance in Week 6, it’s possible Michigan’s defense keeps it in this one for longer than expected. But the Hoosiers should earn another hard-fought road win in Week 8.

Week 8 prediction: Indiana win

Oct 10, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck stands on the sideline during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 9: vs. Minnesota

Indiana’s in-state Big Ten counterpart Purdue – which, admittedly, is having its best season in years – just blasted Minnesota 41-13. That is fairly uncharacteristic for a P.J. Fleck-led club, but it says enough.

There’s no reason to overthink this one. The Hoosiers, behind their offense (for once), should roll in this outing. (This will be a prime opportunity for the ground attack to get going.)

Week 9 prediction: Indiana win

Week 10: Bye

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 11: vs. USC

The Trojans offense vs. the Hoosiers defense will be quite the battle. Can Indiana’s sometimes-exposed corners hold up in coverage against USC’s stud receivers? That’ll be the question that determines if the Trojans have a chance in Bloomington.

But even if USC’s offense finds some success, it’s tough to believe its porous defense will hold up in any capacity against a multi-dimensional Indiana attack.

Week 11 prediction: Indiana win

Oct 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) scrambles out of the pocket against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 12: at Washington

This was predicted by many to be Indiana’s trap game of the 2026 season. And, surprisingly, that sentiment may actually still hold at this point, despite the Huskies sitting at 0-3 in Big Ten play.

At first glance, Indiana should blast Washington. On second, though, Husky Stadium is not an easy place to play. Two of Washington’s three Big Ten losses have come by four or less points.

Then again, the Huskies just ran the ball for negative three yards on 25 carries against Iowa. And that was in Seattle. Also, Cignetti-helmed teams don’t overlook anyone.

Week 12 prediction: Indiana win

Nov 28, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom and Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti speak before the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 13: vs. Purdue

This one is tricky. Purdue has won back to back Big Ten games against good programs. The Boilermakers went into Champaign and knocked off Illinois, before cruising past Minnesota. Rivalry games breed chaos.



But, wait, let me check something. Oh, yeah. Curt Cignetti 122, Purdue 3. Indiana by a million.

Week 13 prediction: Indiana win (final regular-season record of 11-1)