Indiana Football: Predicting the Hoosiers' Final 6 Games of 2026
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Line ‘em up, knock ‘em down. That is exactly what Indiana has done through six games. However the Hoosiers have gotten there, 6-0 is undefeated. They sit atop the Big Ten (with Ohio State and UCLA) and are ranked No. 5 in the country at the halfway point of their 2026 campaign. Here are our game-by-game predictions for their final six outings:
Predicting Indiana football's final six games of the 2026 season
Week 7: vs. Ohio State
Curt Cignetti put it best in his Week 7 preview of Ohio State: “A great team, we’re playing. I’m not sure how good we are yet.” Neither are we, coach. But let’s not get it twisted: Indiana is, by any objective measure, good.
The Hoosiers showed they have the poise and grit to win a tightly-contested Big Ten road game against a high-level football team. Erasing an 11-point fourth-quarter lead after being held to six points in the first three-plus quarters says a lot about a team’s character.
But that was Nebraska. This is Ohio State. There are levels to this. And the Buckeyes are at a different one. Even with home-field advantage, it’s tough to ride with the Hoosiers for Saturday. At least at this juncture of the season, Ohio State is the better team.
Week 7 prediction: Indiana loss
Week 8: at Michigan
In the preseason, this two-game stretch of Ohio State followed by Michigan on the road was viewed as an absolute gauntlet. The first half still is. The latter, not so much.
The Wolverines just aren’t very good. Their defense is solid. But their offense – led by sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood – is a complete and utter mess.
Based on Indiana’s road performance in Week 6, it’s possible Michigan’s defense keeps it in this one for longer than expected. But the Hoosiers should earn another hard-fought road win in Week 8.
Week 8 prediction: Indiana win
Week 9: vs. Minnesota
Indiana’s in-state Big Ten counterpart Purdue – which, admittedly, is having its best season in years – just blasted Minnesota 41-13. That is fairly uncharacteristic for a P.J. Fleck-led club, but it says enough.
There’s no reason to overthink this one. The Hoosiers, behind their offense (for once), should roll in this outing. (This will be a prime opportunity for the ground attack to get going.)
Week 9 prediction: Indiana win
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: vs. USC
The Trojans offense vs. the Hoosiers defense will be quite the battle. Can Indiana’s sometimes-exposed corners hold up in coverage against USC’s stud receivers? That’ll be the question that determines if the Trojans have a chance in Bloomington.
But even if USC’s offense finds some success, it’s tough to believe its porous defense will hold up in any capacity against a multi-dimensional Indiana attack.
Week 11 prediction: Indiana win
Week 12: at Washington
This was predicted by many to be Indiana’s trap game of the 2026 season. And, surprisingly, that sentiment may actually still hold at this point, despite the Huskies sitting at 0-3 in Big Ten play.
At first glance, Indiana should blast Washington. On second, though, Husky Stadium is not an easy place to play. Two of Washington’s three Big Ten losses have come by four or less points.
Then again, the Huskies just ran the ball for negative three yards on 25 carries against Iowa. And that was in Seattle. Also, Cignetti-helmed teams don’t overlook anyone.
Week 12 prediction: Indiana win
Week 13: vs. Purdue
This one is tricky. Purdue has won back to back Big Ten games against good programs. The Boilermakers went into Champaign and knocked off Illinois, before cruising past Minnesota. Rivalry games breed chaos.
But, wait, let me check something. Oh, yeah. Curt Cignetti 122, Purdue 3. Indiana by a million.
Week 13 prediction: Indiana win (final regular-season record of 11-1)
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Indiana basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features, and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024.Follow jglangendorf