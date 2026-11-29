Social Media Explodes as Indiana Football Clinches Big Ten Title Berth
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No. 14 Indiana (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) entered Saturday in need of nothing short of a miracle. And the worst part: it was mostly out of the Hoosiers’ hands.
Indiana needed USC to beat UCLA and Washington to knock off Oregon – the latter of which seemed, at least entering Saturday, a less-than likely outcome. Oh, and the Hoosiers needed to beat Purdue, as well (although that wasn’t viewed as a Herculean task).
Indiana beats Purdue, clinches Big Ten title game with help from USC and Washington
Well, first up was USC at UCLA. The Trojans blasted the Bruins in the Rose Bowl, to the tune of a 45-10 win. Next was Indiana vs. Purdue. The Hoosiers took care of business, behind quarterback Josh Hoover’s best Big Ten performance of the year (17-of-22 for 284 yards and three touchdowns) and another gem from wideout Charlie Becker (three total touchdowns).
But then it was the biggie: could Washington really roll into Autzen Stadium and knock off a suddenly-revived Oregon squad? The answer was, initially, a resounding yes. Washington stormed out to a 13-3 first half lead. Oregon tied it up at 13 apiece by the half, though.
Then the Huskies exploded for two touchdowns to reclaim the lead and put quite a bit of distance between themselves and the home squad. But that 27-13 lead was trimmed to just six after Oregon found pay dirt and converted a two-point conversion with just under 10 minutes to play.
Then, chaos ensued. The Ducks seemingly completed their improbable comeback on a wild fourth-down trick play – but Autzen was quickly hushed by the loudest clank of the college football season as the extra point smashed into the goalpost.
Overtime followed. A blocked field goal attempt from Oregon exacerbated its special team woes. Then, Washington missed a game-winning field-goal attempt. In double overtime, points finally came as the Huskies found the end zone on a Demond Williams Jr. toss. And then, on the ensuing possession, Washington got the stop that Indiana fans around the country were eagerly awaiting.
As a result, with Oregon suffering its third loss of the Big Ten season, Indiana will now clash with UCLA – mind you, a UCLA team that has lost two in a row, including the 45-10 loss at home on Saturday – for the Big Ten Championship next Saturday in Indianapolis.
Indiana’s College Football Playoff fate is now entirely in its hands. And social media, as you’d expect, had quite a bit to say about the Hoosiers clinching their spot in the Big Ten title game. Here are the best reactions:
Social media explodes as Indiana football punches its ticket to the Big Ten Championship
It's official: Indiana vs. UCLA for 2026 Big Ten glory
Don't fret, Logan, Oregon is now 8-4
I suppose we're all entitled to our own opinions (although, admittedly, we don't entirely disagree)
Absolutely electric
Shoutout James Madison
Poetic
What goes around comes around
... ruined Indiana's season but then proceeded to save it in the process of ruining Oregon's
What a night
Has any fanbase ever rooted more for a team that beat them a week ago than Indiana?
See you in Indy
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Indiana basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features, and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024.Follow jglangendorf