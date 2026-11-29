No. 14 Indiana (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) entered Saturday in need of nothing short of a miracle. And the worst part: it was mostly out of the Hoosiers’ hands.

Indiana needed USC to beat UCLA and Washington to knock off Oregon – the latter of which seemed, at least entering Saturday, a less-than likely outcome. Oh, and the Hoosiers needed to beat Purdue, as well (although that wasn’t viewed as a Herculean task).

Indiana beats Purdue, clinches Big Ten title game with help from USC and Washington

Nov 28, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks on the field against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, first up was USC at UCLA. The Trojans blasted the Bruins in the Rose Bowl, to the tune of a 45-10 win. Next was Indiana vs. Purdue. The Hoosiers took care of business, behind quarterback Josh Hoover’s best Big Ten performance of the year (17-of-22 for 284 yards and three touchdowns) and another gem from wideout Charlie Becker (three total touchdowns).

But then it was the biggie: could Washington really roll into Autzen Stadium and knock off a suddenly-revived Oregon squad? The answer was, initially, a resounding yes. Washington stormed out to a 13-3 first half lead. Oregon tied it up at 13 apiece by the half, though.

Then the Huskies exploded for two touchdowns to reclaim the lead and put quite a bit of distance between themselves and the home squad. But that 27-13 lead was trimmed to just six after Oregon found pay dirt and converted a two-point conversion with just under 10 minutes to play.

Then, chaos ensued. The Ducks seemingly completed their improbable comeback on a wild fourth-down trick play – but Autzen was quickly hushed by the loudest clank of the college football season as the extra point smashed into the goalpost.

Overtime followed. A blocked field goal attempt from Oregon exacerbated its special team woes. Then, Washington missed a game-winning field-goal attempt. In double overtime, points finally came as the Huskies found the end zone on a Demond Williams Jr. toss. And then, on the ensuing possession, Washington got the stop that Indiana fans around the country were eagerly awaiting.

As a result, with Oregon suffering its third loss of the Big Ten season, Indiana will now clash with UCLA – mind you, a UCLA team that has lost two in a row, including the 45-10 loss at home on Saturday – for the Big Ten Championship next Saturday in Indianapolis.

Indiana’s College Football Playoff fate is now entirely in its hands. And social media, as you’d expect, had quite a bit to say about the Hoosiers clinching their spot in the Big Ten title game. Here are the best reactions:

Social media explodes as Indiana football punches its ticket to the Big Ten Championship

The Hoosiers pose with the Old Oaken Bucket after the Indiana versus Purdue football game a Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's official: Indiana vs. UCLA for 2026 Big Ten glory

It’ll be UCLA vs. defending champ Indiana in the final B1G champ game 🏈 pic.twitter.com/zViy9feHYR — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 29, 2026

Don't fret, Logan, Oregon is now 8-4

I just simply don’t understand how a 9-3 Oregon makes the championship over a 10-2 Indiana. Dumbest rules I’ve ever seen in my life. #iufb — Logan Beegle (@L_Beeg11) November 29, 2026

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

I suppose we're all entitled to our own opinions (although, admittedly, we don't entirely disagree)

Neither UCLA nor Indiana deserves a CFP bid. Period. One of them gets an automatic bid anyway.



Iowa belongs in. If the Hawkeyes get left out because they didn’t play in the Big Ten title game, it’s a travesty.



And here’s the hard part: The Big Ten doesn’t deserve two bids. — Todd McShay (@McShay13) November 29, 2026

Absolutely electric

INDIANA JUST WENT FROM OUT OF THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS ALTOGETHER TO HOSTING A COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAME IN THE SPAN OF 10 MINUTES!!!!! — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) November 29, 2026

Shoutout James Madison

The last Big Ten championship game is UCLA vs. Indiana, coached by the last two James Madison coaches.



What a weird, short history that game will go down with. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 29, 2026

Poetic

Consider how insane the sentence "UCLA needed Washington to beat Oregon so it could play Indiana for the Big Ten title" would have sounded five years ago. — David Ubben (@davidubben) November 29, 2026

What goes around comes around

Washington beating Oregon to send Indiana to the Big Ten title game is actually just the back end of the trade that sent Kalen DeBoer and Michael Penix Jr. to Seattle in 2022. — Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) November 29, 2026

... ruined Indiana's season but then proceeded to save it in the process of ruining Oregon's

Washington spoiled Indiana and Oregons season in back-to-back weeks.



Let’s go Huskies! — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) November 29, 2026

What a night

Within minutes of each other:



Washington gives Indiana a shot at the CFP while Auburn eliminates Alabama.



God bless college football. — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) November 29, 2026

Has any fanbase ever rooted more for a team that beat them a week ago than Indiana?

What a finish to the final B1G game of the regular season 😲



Relive the full ending of No. 24 Washington's dramatic 2OT win at rival No. 12 Oregon 👇 pic.twitter.com/zScXh0sCTd — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 29, 2026

See you in Indy

THE DEFENDING CHAMPS AREN’T GOING ANYWHERE! 🏈🔴@IndianaFootball has punched its ticket back to Indianapolis for the 16th and final Discover Big Ten Football Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/kWMcrZn1Od — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) November 29, 2026