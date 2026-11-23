Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti has plenty to sort through entering the final week of the regular season.



Following Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss at Washington, the Hoosiers are dealing with uncertainty at quarterback, mounting injuries and continued struggles in the kicking game.

Cignetti addressed those concerns on Monday, along with Indiana's upcoming rivalry clash with Purdue.



Here are the biggest takeaways from Cignetti's weekly press conference.

Quarterback decision remains up in the air

Indiana's starting quarterback against Purdue has yet to be determined.



After replacing Grant Wilson with Josh Hoover in the third quarter against Washington, Cignetti said both quarterbacks will have an opportunity to earn the starting job throughout the week.

"Both quarterbacks will take reps with the ones, and we'll evaluate it as the week goes on," Cignetti said Monday.



Hoover's health remains a factor in that decision. Cignetti noted that the ball velocity is one way the coaching staff can gauge how Hoover is feeling as he continues to recover.



The Hoosiers have now made quarterback changes in consecutive games, and with the postseason approaching, finding some stability at the position remains a priority.

Indiana could get several injured players back

Indiana's injury situation has become increasingly concerning in recent weeks, but Cignetti expressed some optimism Monday.



"We expect to get some guys back," Cignetti said. "The only one that doesn't look good is Bray Lynch."

Turbo Richard, A.J. Harris, Rolijah Hardy and Kellan Wyatt were among the players unavailable against Washington, while Lynch and Nick Marsh exited Saturday's game with injuries.



"The number of injuries coming out of the open week," Cignetti said, "coming out of the Minnesota game, was unexpected."



Despite those setbacks, Cignetti remains optimistic that Indiana will regain some depth before facing Purdue. He did not specify which players are expected to return.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Cignetti comments on kicking struggles

Indiana's field goal problems have persisted throughout the season, and Cignetti didn't hide his frustration Monday.



While he remains relatively pleased with the Hoosiers' kickoff, punt and punt return units, the placekicking situation is a different story.

Cignetti noted that he's consistently had confidence in Nicolas Radicic, but the kicker has struggled to regain his Big Ten Kicker of the Year form from a year ago.



"He hasn't been able to get back on track," Cignetti said.

Cignetti also revealed that he spoke with Radicic on Sunday and wasn't entirely satisfied with how the conversation went.



"I did talk to Nico yesterday and was looking for a little more ownership than I got on the phone call," Cignetti said. "So we'll see."

As for whether Radicic or Paddy McAteer will handle field goal duties moving forward, Cignetti said he wasn't sure where things stood.



It's another significant question for Indiana to answer after kicking struggles proved costly against Washington.

Cignetti expects a different challenge from Purdue

Indiana has dominated its first two meetings with Purdue under Cignetti, but the Hoosiers' coach isn't anticipating another lopsided result Saturday.



Cignetti described the Boilermakers as "highly improved," pointing to their wins over Illinois and Minnesota, along with an overtime loss to Wake Forest.

"I don't expect this game to be quite like the first two games," Cignetti said. "They're improved."



Cignetti also noted the importance of the rivalry to Indiana's alumni while emphasizing that his team must approach the preparation like any other game.



The Hoosiers have areas to improve, and Cignetti made it clear that overlooking their in-state rival isn't an option.