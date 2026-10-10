5 Key Stats That Defined Indiana's Escape at Nebraska

On Saturday, No. 7 Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) escaped Nebraska (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) with a 20-17 win. Despite trailing 17-6 in the fourth quarter, the Hoosiers were able to claw themselves out of a hole and get out of Lincoln unscathed. Here are five key stats that determined the game:

5 key stats that determined Indiana football's win at Nebraska

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) runs after a catch for a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana’s plays over 40 yards: three

The Hoosiers offense was hardly humming for four quarters at Nebraska. But Indiana did just enough on that end to sneak out of Lincoln with its undefeated record intact.

Chunk plays were not the name of the game, though. The Hoosiers scored on just four possessions on Saturday – and three of those were sparked by explosive plays.

Wideout Charlie Becker caught a 43-yard pass on Indiana’s opening drive, which led to a field goal. Then, in the fourth quarter, trailing by 11 points, quarterback Josh Hoover connected on a 75-yard touchdown pass to Nick Marsh to flip the game on its head.

Over the middle and @IndianaFootball answers right back with a TD of their own! pic.twitter.com/PtKVdZl5Zf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2026

The following drive was capped off with a walk-in 44-yard score for Marsh, who was on the receiving end of an excellent fourth-down play call from offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan.

The third-down efficiency disparity in Nebraska’s favor: +42.6 percent

Nebraska largely dominated this game through three-plus quarters almost entirely due to its third-down success – often thanks to quarterback Anthony Colandrea’s ability to extend plays with his legs.

The Cornhuskers were a solid 10-for-19 on third down against the Hoosiers. Colandrea wound up scampering for just 47 yards, but it would have been 74 yards on 12 carries if it wasn’t for Indiana’s five sacks (which count as negative rushing yards for a quarterback).

Another touchdown for @HuskerFootball to take a double-digit lead over the defending champs!



Anthony Colandrea takes it himself pic.twitter.com/WCP9KYK4bg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2026

More concerningly, Indiana was an abysmal 1-10 on third down. The Hoosiers, who struggled immensely to find success on the ground in early-down situations, were behind the chains all afternoon, forcing them into third-and-longs on far too many occasions.

Negative plays created by Indiana defense: eight

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) runs against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Stephen Daley (9) and defensive lineman Kellan Wyatt (18) during the third quarterat Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although it felt as though Nebraska was having its way with the Indiana defense at times – and it certainly did in the first half – the Hoosiers were living the phrase bend-but-don’t-break.

With five sacks and eight total tackles for loss, Indiana was able to put Nebraska behind schedule (although the Hoosiers did yield too many third-and-long conversions).

The pass rush remains a key strength of Indiana’s defense, but the number of chunk plays yielded – specifically to Colandrea in this one – as a result of the aggression must be limited moving forward.

Indiana’s rushing yards per carry: 3.0

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) hands the ball off to running back Turbo Richard (1) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hoosiers managed 12 rushing yards in the first half, and they followed that up with just 53 in the final two quarters. They ran for only 3.0 yards per tote and their biggest run was Hoover scampering for 16 yards.

The offensive line didn’t create a push, let alone any holes. Indiana’s rushing attack failed to find any rhythm running inside or out. And those stud wide receiver blockers didn’t have any opportunity to spring a big run for their backs, because Indiana’s rushers rarely even reached the second level of the defense.

The Hoosiers survived in Week 6 despite their ineffective rushing attack, but they need to figure it out fast with Ohio State on deck.

Penalty disparity in Indiana’s favor: four

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts to a call during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Curt Cignetti-led teams have never been accused of lacking discipline. But on Saturday, there were a few ill-advised penalties – especially a costly one from defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker that flipped an interception into a first down for Nebraska.

Still, despite that one and a separate fourth-quarter penalty on the secondary, the Hoosiers, like clockwork, won the penalty battle in yet another contest.

They committed just three penalties while the Cornhuskers were called for seven. Once again, Indiana limited its miscues and took advantage of its opponents' errors. The ability to consistently do that elevates the Hoosiers’ floor and is what allows them to survive in these tightly-contested conference games.