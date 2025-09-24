Indiana Football Earns Huge Grade From Pro Football Focus
Through four games, No. 11 Indiana (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) has four wins, each of which has come by double digits. The Hoosiers’ point differential of plus-46.5 ranks first among Big Ten teams – and by a wide margin.
Curt Cignetti’s squad has been steamrolling opponents left and right to kickoff the 2025 campaign. And after blasting then-No. 9 Illinois by 53 points (63-10 victory), even Indiana’s critics – who have always pointed out the lack of competition – have been left speechless.
PFF rates Indiana the highest graded team in the country
One could perhaps make a legitimate argument that the Hoosiers have looked the part of the best team in the country. And if one were to hold that opinion, they’d even have some numbers to back it up: per PFF College, the Hoosiers have been the highest graded team in the nation through four games.
Considering 100 is the highest-end of the spectrum, Indiana’s grade of 99.5 is astonishing. Now, there is only one question that remains: can the Hoosiers maintain their level of play?
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been special thus far, even crashing the Heisman party after picking apart Illinois’ defense last weekend.
Worth noting, although Mendoza’s performance (21-for-23, 267 yards and five touchdowns) was quite impressive, it did come against an injury-ridden Illini secondary. That said, can he dismantle a healthier and all-around tougher Iowa squad in Week 5?
The answer to that question will likely show just how far this Indiana squad can go. Defensively, aside from the secondary lapses – which, as expected, Cignetti is all over – there aren’t many question marks or unknown quantities surrounding the Hoosiers.
They were one of the top defensive teams in the country a year ago (allowed the second-least yards per game at 256.3), and brought back two of the nation’s top defenders in linebacker Aiden Fisher and cornerback D’Angelo Ponds.
Indiana’s defense held an Illinois squad that came into the contest averaging 45 points per game to just 10. And it’s not like the Illini had just inflated their numbers against low-level competition, as they had already hung 45 against Duke on the road.
The Hoosiers’ defense is indisputably one of the best in the country. As for that well-oiled machine that is their offense, this Iowa contest – which many are dubbing a “trap game” – will answer any remaining questions, and ultimately reveal if Indiana is truly worthy of the nation’s top PFF grade.