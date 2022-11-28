Indiana Quarterback Grant Gremel Enters Transfer Portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana quarterback Grant Gremel announced on Monday that he will transfer with two years of remaining eligibility.

Gremel is the second Hoosier to enter the transfer portal on Monday and the third overall, joining kicker Charles Campbell and quarterback Jack Tuttle.

Gremel, a 6-foot-3, 202-pound graduate of Noblesville High School in Indiana, joined the team as a walk-on before the 2019 season. He didn't see any game action during his first two seasons in Bloomington, but he made his collegiate debut during Indiana's blowout win over Idaho in 2021.

Later that year, Gremel made backup appearances against Ohio State, Rutgers and Minnesota as Indiana dealt with injuries to Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle. After two interceptions from Donaven McCulley, Gremel played the remainder of Indiana's game against Minnesota and threw his first-career touchdown, a 29-yard pass to Malachi Holt-Bennett with 22 seconds remaining.

Gremel made his first career start the following week against Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket game in West Lafayette, Ind. Playing the entire game, Gremel completed 18-of-30 pass attempts for 147 yards and an interception.

Indiana's quarterback room has serious question marks as offseason gets underway. Gremel and Tuttle are now in the transfer portal, and Dexter Williams' status is up in the air after a scary knee injury against Purdue. It would be a bit surprising to see Indiana rely on Bazelak as the starter next year after his disappointing season, so Indiana will have to look to the transfer portal for other options at quarterback.

As it stands on Monday, true freshman Brendan Sorsby and walk-on Will Jontz are the other remaining quarterbacks on the roster. Indiana has one quarterback commitment in the class of 2023 in Broc Lowry, a three-star quarterback from Canfield, Ohio.