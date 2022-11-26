WATCH: Indiana Football's Jaylin Lucas Scores 71-Yard Touchdown

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Watch Indiana freshman Jaylin Lucas rush for 71 yards to the house to give the Hoosiers a 7-3 lead with the good kick over rival Purdue inside Memorial Stadium.

Rewatch the full play in the embedded tweet below courtesy of Big Ten Network:

Purdue got on the board first with a Mitchell Fineran 29-yard field goal with just under 12 minutes left in the first quarter.

The Hoosiers responded with freshman quarterback Dexter Williams II lightly tossing the ball directly into the hands of Lucas who found a gap and took off running, making Purdue defenders miss as he shot down the sideline like a cannon taking it in for the touchdown.

Kicker Charles Campbell sealed the deal with the kick giving the Hoosiers a 7-3 lead early in the first quarter.

Plenty is at stake today as the Hoosiers look to earn back the Old Oaken Bucket and get their third conference win of the season. Plus if Indiana gets it done, it will be on a short list of teams that has won both the Old Brass Spittoon and the Old Oaken Bucket in the same season.

Last Saturday, the Hoosiers defeated Michigan State 39-31 in overtime in East Lansing, Mich. to claim back the Spittoon for the first time since 2019.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen said he was excited to spit in the spittoon for the first time given that he didn't get to the last go round because of COVID-19 precautions.

With a win over Indiana, Purdue will face Michigan in the Big Ten championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 3.