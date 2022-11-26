Skip to main content

Indiana Quarterback Dexter Williams II Taken To Hospital After Leg Injury Against Purdue

Indiana redshirt quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off with a non-contact injury late in the first quarter of the Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off the field with less than a minute left in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Purdue. 

According to Indiana athletics, Williams left today’s game with a right leg injury. He has been taken to Bloomington Hospital for further evaluation.

Williams scrambled around the pocket looking for a receiver, but he fell to the ground without any contact from the defense when he planted to change direction.

Just seconds after Williams fell, Kahlil Benson and other Indiana offensive linemen held their hands over their heads. The trainer drove the cart out immediately after the play, and the entire Indiana sideline huddled around Williams near the 35-yard line.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Connor Bazelak is now in the game at quarterback for Indiana.

We'll update this story as we learn more about Williams' injury. 

  • GAME PREDICTION: Indiana football (4-7) hosts the Purdue Boilermakers (7-4) in the 2022 Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. HoosiersNow.com writer Jack Ankony is joined by BoilermakersCountry.com writer D.J. Fezler to preview the matchup. CLICK HERE
  • HOW TO WATCH: Indiana football (4-7) finishes the 2022 regular season with a rivalry matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers (7-4) in the Old Oaken Bucket game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, series history, three things to watch from Indiana and more. CLICK HERE
  • WATCH JAYLIN LUCAS' 71-YARD TOUCHDOWN: Watch this replay of Indiana freshman running back Jaylin Lucas as he scores a 71-yard touchdown to put the Hoosiers up 7-3 in the first quarter over Purdue. CLICK HERE

In This Article (1)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

Jaylin Lucas
Football

WATCH: Indiana Football's Jaylin Lucas Scores 71-Yard Touchdown

By Haley Jordan
Indiana tailgate fields
Play
Football

Tailgate Tales: Indiana Versus Purdue in Last Home Game of the Season

By Haley Jordan
Dexter Williams
Play
Football

Live Blog: Follow Indiana vs. Purdue in Old Oaken Bucket Game in Real Time

By Jack Ankony
Grace Berger
Play
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball: Grace Berger Goes Down Holding Right Knee in Friday's Win Over Auburn

By Haley Jordan
Indiana women's basketball huddle
Play
Basketball

'We Had to Rally': Indiana Women's Basketball Pulls Past Auburn After Berger Goes Down

By Haley Jordan
Nov 7, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the ball during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Basketball

Trayce Jackson-Davis Continues to Move Up Indiana's All-Time Scoring List

By Tom Brew
IndianaMikeWoodsonJacksonState
Play
Basketball

Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Win over Jackson State

By Tom Brew
Cam Jones Lance Bryant
Play
Football

Game Prediction: Indiana and Purdue Battle for Old Oaken Bucket

By Jack Ankony