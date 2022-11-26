Indiana Quarterback Dexter Williams II Taken To Hospital After Leg Injury Against Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off the field with less than a minute left in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Purdue.
According to Indiana athletics, Williams left today’s game with a right leg injury. He has been taken to Bloomington Hospital for further evaluation.
Williams scrambled around the pocket looking for a receiver, but he fell to the ground without any contact from the defense when he planted to change direction.
Just seconds after Williams fell, Kahlil Benson and other Indiana offensive linemen held their hands over their heads. The trainer drove the cart out immediately after the play, and the entire Indiana sideline huddled around Williams near the 35-yard line.
Connor Bazelak is now in the game at quarterback for Indiana.
We'll update this story as we learn more about Williams' injury.
