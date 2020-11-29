Indiana Football Ranked No. 10 in AP Poll After Defeating Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana moved up two spots in the Associated Press top-25 Poll this week, climbing back into the top-10 at No. 10.
Indiana was No. 12 last week. Two weeks ago, the Hoosiers were No. 9, which was its best ranking in AP poll since being ranked No. 4 on Nov. 27, 1967.
Indiana rebounded from its tough loss against Ohio State with a 27-11 victory over Maryland at home this week.
Indiana is now 5-1 this season and are in second place in the Big Ten East standings behind Ohio State (4-0).
Indiana will be traveling to play at Wisconsin this Saturday. The Badgers didn't play last week because Minnesota had to cancel the game due to COVID-19.
Indiana is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25.
Below is the full AP Poll:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Indiana
11. Georgia
12. Iowa State
13. Oklahoma
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Marshall
16. Northwestern
17. USC
18. Wisconsin
19. Oklahoma State
20. Louisiana-Lafayette
21. Oregon
22. Tulsa
23. Washington
24. Iowa
25. Liberty
Others receiving votes:
North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, North Carolina State 11, Boise State 8, San Jose State 8, SMU 8, Oregon State 1, UCF 1
