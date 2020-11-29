HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Indiana Football Ranked No. 10 in AP Poll After Defeating Maryland

Indiana jumped up two spots in the AP Poll are back in the top ten after defeating Maryland 27-11.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana moved up two spots in the Associated Press top-25 Poll this week, climbing back into the top-10 at No. 10.

Indiana was No. 12 last week. Two weeks ago, the Hoosiers were No. 9, which was its best ranking in AP poll since being ranked No. 4 on Nov. 27, 1967.

Indiana rebounded from its tough loss against Ohio State with a 27-11 victory over Maryland at home this week.

Indiana is now 5-1 this season and are in second place in the Big Ten East standings behind Ohio State (4-0).

Indiana will be traveling to play at Wisconsin this Saturday. The Badgers didn't play last week because Minnesota had to cancel the game due to COVID-19.

Indiana is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Below is the full AP Poll:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Georgia

12. Iowa State

13. Oklahoma

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Marshall

16. Northwestern

17. USC

18. Wisconsin

19. Oklahoma State

20. Louisiana-Lafayette

21. Oregon

22. Tulsa

23. Washington

24. Iowa

25. Liberty

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, North Carolina State 11, Boise State 8, San Jose State 8, SMU 8, Oregon State 1, UCF 1

