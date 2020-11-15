Indiana Football Ranked No. 9 in AP Poll After 4-0 Start
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana jumped one spot in the Associated Press top-25 Poll this week, moving to No. 9.
This is the best ranking in AP poll since being ranked No. 4 on Nov. 27, 1967. Hoosiers are also ranked in the top-10 of the AP poll in back-to-back weeks for the first time since Nov. 6 and Nov. 13, 1967.
The Hoosiers defeated Michigan State 24-0 on Saturday in East Lansing.
Indiana is 4-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1987, defeating Michigan and Penn State in the same seasons for the first time ever. The Hoosiers sit atop the Big Ten East standings.
Indiana will be going on the road next week to take on Ohio State (3-0), who had its game canceled last week against Maryland due to COVID-19 in the Terrapins' program.
Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.
Below is the full AP Poll:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Indiana
10. Wisconsin
11. Oregon
12. Miami
13. Georgia
14. Oklahoma State
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Marshall
17. Iowa State
18. Oklahoma
19. Northwestern
20. USC
21. Liberty
22. Texas
23. Auburn
24. Louisiana-Lafayette.
25. Tulsa
Others receiving votes:
North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1
