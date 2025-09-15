Indiana Football Recruiting: No. 1 Defensive Lineman Expected To Visit For Illinois Game
Indiana landing five-star recruits is practically the expectation in Bloomington… on the hardwood. As for the gridiron, well, the Hoosiers aren’t exactly known for reeling in blue-chip talent.
But following a magical College Football Playoff run last year in head coach Curt Cignetti’s first year at the helm, it appears the tide is turning at Indiana. And three games into 2025, there is absolutely no reason to believe the Hoosiers aren’t continuing to trend in the right direction.
Hot start
Three outings, three victories and a plus-133 point differential is quite the emphatic statement. Sure, that Old Dominion outing (27-14 victory) was too close for comfort, but, then again, the Monarchs just obliterated Virginia Tech 45-26 on the road.
Now, with No. 9 Illinois set to come to town next weekend, Indiana is set to face its first true challenge of the year. Finally, the Hoosiers have the opportunity to prove 2024 wasn’t an anomaly and they weren’t simply the beneficiary of a light schedule.
Next Saturday is Indiana’s first chance to prove to the entire country – including those highly-touted recruits – that it is a legit, perennial CFP contender.
Ideally – especially if Indiana wants to begin landing those five-star prospects – the Hoosiers do just that next weekend. In fact, their hopes of landing the nation’s No. 1 defensive lineman may hinge heavily on their ability to stave off their border-state rival.
DL Jalen Brewster will attend Indiana-Illinois
Per Steve Wiltfong of On3, 2027 DL Jalen Brewster will be in Bloomington for the Indiana-Illinois contest. The No. 8 overall prospect in the country, and third-rated player in the state of Texas (per 247 Sports’ Composite Rankings), Brewster already holds 29 Division I offers and is being heavily pursued by the country’s top programs.
Landing the 6-foot-3, 302-pound junior would be the final step in Cignetti truly cementing Indiana as a football school. Not only would it send a signal to the rest of the country that the Hoosiers are here to stay, but it’d be the first step in continuously luring top-rated talent to Bloomington.
But, without a win against Illinois, that task becomes immensely taller. Can Indiana actually beat out Alabama, Georgia, Florida State ,and the rest of the nation’s premier gridiron powerhouses on the recruiting trail?
One can only wait and find out, but it all begins with a victory next Saturday night, right in front of Brewster’s eyes.