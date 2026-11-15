Indiana Football Report Card After Running Away From USC

Finals may be a ways out for Indiana (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten), but it still faced a scary test on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington as USC (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) came to town. But with a 27-13 victory, the Hoosiers passed – although none of the three phases earned a perfect grade.

Grading Indiana football after USC win

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson (2) walks off the field after their game against the Southern California Trojans at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense: B+

This was the best offensive performance from Indiana in a long time – but it still wasn’t superb. Quarterback Grant Wilson was solid, but he was hardly the embodiment of pinpoint accuracy.



He sailed quite a few throws and was off target on a pass late in the first half that wound up being intercepted and flipping the momentum of the game (should have been 13-3 at half, but it wound up being 10-10).

On the ground, the Hoosiers finally sprung an explosive play (Khobie Martin had a 37-yard run). But, other than that, the rushing attack wasn’t anything special.

Khobie Martin moves the chains, short and goal 👀 @IndianaFootball



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/VmE0GsPjoD — Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 14, 2026

Nevertheless, Wilson found his high-level playmakers on the outside just enough – and often at the most convenient times. And, at the end of the day, 451 yards is 451 yards. And Indiana’s 27 points are the most it has registered since the Rutgers victory. All things considered, Saturday was a win for the offense.

CHARLIE BECKER DOING HIS THING pic.twitter.com/6ozcy7nuXs — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 14, 2026

Defense: A

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This Hoosiers defense is just the gift that keeps on giving. Looking at the box score, one could argue it was an off night for the Indiana D. Let’s go down the list of season-lows: Zero sacks. Four tackles for loss. 409 total yards yielded.

But the only number that matters: 13 points allowed. Bryant Haines’ unit put on a bend-but-don’t-break clinic on Saturday. The Hoosiers’ defense was phenomenal on third and fourth down (USC went a combined 2-of-12). It allowed the Trojans to go just 3-of-5 in the red zone and find pay dirt only once.

ISAIAH JONES INTERCEPTION FOR INDIANA! pic.twitter.com/3caHCjSMeQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 14, 2026

And, of course, three interceptions didn’t hurt, either. Indiana’s defense, as has been the case throughout Curt Cignetti’s tenure, just found a way. Northwestern’s 23 points in the Big Ten opener remains the lone game a team has cracked the 20-point mark on the Hoosiers.

Special Teams: B

Kicker Nico Radicic missed from 44 yards in the second quarter. Aside from that, he was perfect, knocking in two field goals (longest was 24) and going 3-of-3 on extra points. Punter Billy Gowers didn’t have any trouble on his three punts, and he placed one inside the 20-yard line.

Elsewhere, the Hoosiers played clean football. The special teams unit didn’t make any heroic plays, but it also didn’t take anything – other than that missed field goal – off the table. It was, especially considering the past few outings, a welcome performance.

Overall: B+

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shakes hands with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after their game at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A double-digit win over a top-25 opponent can always be quantified as a success. That said, the Hoosiers were fortunate. If any of those errant Wilson throws were actually corralled by the Trojans defense – as multiple should have been – the story would have been different.

Then again, Indiana made plays on both ends and USC did not. This is what Cignetti-led teams do. It doesn’t have to be pretty as long as it ends with another tally in the win column – and this one did.