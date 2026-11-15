Indiana Football Report Card After Running Away From USC
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Finals may be a ways out for Indiana (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten), but it still faced a scary test on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington as USC (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) came to town. But with a 27-13 victory, the Hoosiers passed – although none of the three phases earned a perfect grade.
Grading Indiana football after USC win
Offense: B+
This was the best offensive performance from Indiana in a long time – but it still wasn’t superb. Quarterback Grant Wilson was solid, but he was hardly the embodiment of pinpoint accuracy.
He sailed quite a few throws and was off target on a pass late in the first half that wound up being intercepted and flipping the momentum of the game (should have been 13-3 at half, but it wound up being 10-10).
On the ground, the Hoosiers finally sprung an explosive play (Khobie Martin had a 37-yard run). But, other than that, the rushing attack wasn’t anything special.
Nevertheless, Wilson found his high-level playmakers on the outside just enough – and often at the most convenient times. And, at the end of the day, 451 yards is 451 yards. And Indiana’s 27 points are the most it has registered since the Rutgers victory. All things considered, Saturday was a win for the offense.
Defense: A
This Hoosiers defense is just the gift that keeps on giving. Looking at the box score, one could argue it was an off night for the Indiana D. Let’s go down the list of season-lows: Zero sacks. Four tackles for loss. 409 total yards yielded.
But the only number that matters: 13 points allowed. Bryant Haines’ unit put on a bend-but-don’t-break clinic on Saturday. The Hoosiers’ defense was phenomenal on third and fourth down (USC went a combined 2-of-12). It allowed the Trojans to go just 3-of-5 in the red zone and find pay dirt only once.
And, of course, three interceptions didn’t hurt, either. Indiana’s defense, as has been the case throughout Curt Cignetti’s tenure, just found a way. Northwestern’s 23 points in the Big Ten opener remains the lone game a team has cracked the 20-point mark on the Hoosiers.
Special Teams: B
Kicker Nico Radicic missed from 44 yards in the second quarter. Aside from that, he was perfect, knocking in two field goals (longest was 24) and going 3-of-3 on extra points. Punter Billy Gowers didn’t have any trouble on his three punts, and he placed one inside the 20-yard line.
Elsewhere, the Hoosiers played clean football. The special teams unit didn’t make any heroic plays, but it also didn’t take anything – other than that missed field goal – off the table. It was, especially considering the past few outings, a welcome performance.
Overall: B+
A double-digit win over a top-25 opponent can always be quantified as a success. That said, the Hoosiers were fortunate. If any of those errant Wilson throws were actually corralled by the Trojans defense – as multiple should have been – the story would have been different.
Then again, Indiana made plays on both ends and USC did not. This is what Cignetti-led teams do. It doesn’t have to be pretty as long as it ends with another tally in the win column – and this one did.
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Indiana basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features, and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024.Follow jglangendorf