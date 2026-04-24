Indiana Football Spring Game: Who Stood Out in Hoosiers’ 2026 Showcase

It wasn't always perfect, and there's plenty to work on, but the Indiana spring football game is a big deal now.



That's what happens when you're college football's defending national champion.



The Hoosiers put on a decent practice, watched a legend become the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and raised the excitement level for the season. Here's who stood out, and what it all means going into the offseason.

Top Performers and What to Take Away from Indiana Football’s 2026 Spring Game

Opponent: Offense (Crimson) vs. Defense (Cream)

Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana



Indiana football held its annual spring football game on Thursday night, marking the end of spring practice.



It was the first and only opportunity for the public to see the 2026 version of the Hoosiers. It was a chance for IU fans to take a peek under the hood of the team before spring camp breaks.

Hoosier Players of the Spring Game

Offense



Tyler Morris, Wide Receiver

Morris was on the field in front of a crowd for the first time as a Hoosier after suffering an ACL tear last spring.



When Indiana brought him in last spring from Michigan, the hopes were high that his talent would be shown off better in a better offensive system. The long-awaited answer to that seems to be a resounding yes.



Morris scored the game's first touchdown as backup quarterback Grant Wilson found him for a 70-yard catch and run. Morris had several big plays with Wilson and finished with close to 100 yards of offense.

Tyler Morris with the 70-yard score for team Crimson 😤 @IndianaFootball



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/CqXEfrqhh9 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) April 24, 2026

Turbo Richard, Running Back

Richard is a transfer from Boston College, who looked as good as advertised. He carried the ball eight times for 38 yards. He showed great burst and elusiveness. He had a long run of 17 yards.



Josh Hoover, Quarterback

Hoover's unofficial stat line was not a thing of beauty on Thursday night as he completed just 6 of 13 passes for 96 yards. However, he did have several 'wow' throws, including a 29-yard dart to Davion Chandler to set up a touchdown.

Defense



Defensive Line

Curt Cignetti has said most of the spring that the defense was ahead of the offense. Even though the score was the other way around, this was a very good showing for the defense, especially up front.



IU had at least three sacks by defensive linemen, and newcomers Tobi Osunsanmi and Chiddi Obiazor were a handful to block. Returning defensive tackle Mario Landino was impactful early as well.

Special Teams



Indiana did not run its punt unit out on Thursday night, but it did hit several field goals and gave a clue as to how Cignetti will deploy his kickers in the fall.



Nico Radicic nailed all three of his kicks, including one from 50 yards out, which would be his career long.



The Hoosiers also showed off incoming transfer Paddy McAteer's big leg. McAteer will serve as IU's long field goal kicker, and he boomed a 56-yard try that had enough leg to be good from at least 65 yards.

What to take away from the Indiana spring football game

IU suffered no major injuries. Several players were held out with lingering injuries from offseason surgeries or issues that popped up in the spring, but nothing new occurred in the spring game.



Nick Marsh and Tyler Morris are going to play big roles, and sophomore Davion Chandler could be one of the young receivers to surprise in the fall.

All eyes were on Josh Hoover, who has the brutal task of having to replace an all-timer, iconic Hoosier star in Fernando Mendoza.



The major question about Hoover was whether he could cut down on his turnovers. While he did not turn the ball over on Thursday night, he was not exactly sharp while throwing the ball.



He completed less than half of his throws and looked hurried in the pocket much of the night. The pressure from the defense was due to them being good, and IU holding out two projected starters on the line in Carter Smith and Bray Lynch.



Hoover did make some throws that showed why he was so coveted in the transfer portal. A 29-yard strike to Davion Chandler was one of them. It was a laser through a tight window. When Hoover's feet are set, he can make any throw on the field.



Defensively, IU showed off its depth. While the starters did not play very long, Bryant Haines' unit dialed up blitzes (yes, he blitzed often in the spring game) and put a lot of pressure on the offense. They had several chances at interceptions as well, but did not corral one.



Overall, it was a great night for the Indiana football program, as a large crowd enjoyed perfect weather to watch the defending national champion Hoosiers and see Mendoza taken first overall in the NFL Draft.



That's not a bad day.