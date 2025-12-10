Indiana Football Stephen Daley Out for CFP After Suffering Injury in Celebration

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football will be without a key cog to its defensive line in the College Football Playoff.

Indiana defensive end Stephen Daley suffered a knee injury while celebrating the Hoosiers' 13-10 victory over Ohio State on Dec. 6 in the Big Ten championship game, coach Curt Cignetti confirmed in a press conference Wednesday.

"A serious injury that will make him not available for the remainder of the season," Cignetti said.

Cignetti added he didn't hear about the injury until 45 minutes after the game.

"It was sort of unbelievable when I heard about it," Cignetti said.

Video surfaced on social media Tuesday afternoon of Daley's right leg twisting awkwardly while he reached up to high-five fans lined along the front row of the stands inside Lucas Oil Stadium. He then hobbled down the line, bouncing on his left leg while putting no weight on his right leg.

Really hope Indiana’s Stephen Daley is ok…



Hate to see this pic.twitter.com/6syXpNCQWe — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 9, 2025

Another video circled Tuesday afternoon of Daley sitting on the back of a cart while, in the background, confetti fell and teammates celebrated Indiana's conference championship.

Here’s the original video I screenshot the pic you posted from, which I took during the game.



Unfortunately not AI slop. pic.twitter.com/ShfxkhGqNv — Chris (@HoosiersBison) December 9, 2025

Daley, a spring transfer addition from Kent State, emerged as one of Indiana's best defensive players during the second half of the season. He led the Big Ten and finished tied for the national lead with 18 tackles for loss en route to earning All-Big Ten honorable mention.

The 6-foot-1, 273-pound Daley ascended into a starting role after starting edge rusher Kellan Wyatt suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Hoosiers' 38-13 win over Michigan State in Oct. 18. In six games without Wyatt, Daley registered 11.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Daley had 10 tackles for loss in the Hoosiers' final three regular season games against Penn State, Wisconsin and Purdue, and he totaled one tackle for loss, one sack and two quarterback hits against Ohio State.

Prior to the Big Ten championship game, Indiana linebacker Isaiah Jones dubbed Daley, who ran a 10.85 100-meter dash in high school, a "freak of nature" who plays hard and executes defensive coordinator Bryant Haines' scheme at a high level. And after Wyatt's injury, Daley seized the opportunity.

"I think he really stepped up and filled that role," Jones said, "and kind of just blossomed into this player that's dominating."

Now, Indiana needs another player to do similar things opposite All-Big Ten honorable mention edge rusher Mikail Kamara, who leads the Big Ten with 47 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Without Daley, the Hoosiers will turn to sophomore edge rusher Daniel Ndukwe, who played in 12 games this season and registered six tackles, one tackle for loss and no sacks. According to PFF, he's tallied five pressures — four quarterback hurries and one hit.

Indiana returns to action — with Daley watching on the sidelines — at 4 p.m. ET in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., against the winner of No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 9 Alabama.