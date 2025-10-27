Indiana Football Opens As Big Favorite On Road Against Maryland
With Indiana and Maryland heading in opposite directions this season, oddsmakers have tabbed the Hoosiers as significant favorites ahead of Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET matchup at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
Indiana is a 21.5-point favorite over Maryland, and the over/under is 51.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Monday morning. The Hoosiers' moneyline odds are -1650, while the Terrapins are +950 underdogs on the moneyline.
Coach Curt Cignetti has guided Indiana to an 8-0 record in his second season and a No. 2 ranking in the latest AP Top 25 poll, including 11 first-place points. The Hoosiers made quick work of UCLA on Saturday, cruising to a 56-6 win with three passing touchdowns from Fernando Mendoza and just 201 total yards allowed by the defense.
How Indiana has fared against the spread in 2025
- Aug. 30: No. 20 Indiana defeated Old Dominion 27-14 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (41) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 1-0
- Sept. 6: No. 23 Indiana defeated Kennesaw State 56-9 at home as a 35.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 2-0
- Sept. 12: No. 22 Indiana defeated Indiana State 73-0 at home as a 46.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 60.5-point line. Record: 3-0
- Sept. 20: No. 19 Indiana defeated No. 9 Illinois 63-10 at home as a seven-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 51.5 point line. Record: 4-0
- Sept. 27: No. 11 Indiana defeated Iowa 20-15 on the road as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (35) went under the 47.5-point line. Record: 5-0
- Oct. 11: No. 7 Indiana defeated No. 3 Oregon 30-20 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (50) went under the 51.5-point line. Record: 6-0
- Oct. 18: No. 3 Indiana defeated Michigan State 38-13 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went over the 48.5-point line. Record: 7-0
- Oct. 25: No. 2 Indiana defeated UCLA 56-6 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (62) went over the 53.5-point line. Record: 8-0
While the odds aren't in their favor, Maryland is desperate for a big win as they host the Hoosiers. The Terrapins got off to a 4-0 start against easy competition, but they were unable to keep that momentum going in the heart of Big Ten play.
In coach Mike Locksley's seventh season, Maryland has lost three straight games against Washington, Nebraska and UCLA. If there's any optimism coming out of those losses, it would be that Maryland lost the three games by a combined 10 points.
But perhaps even more concerning is the fact that Maryland blew a 20-3 lead in the fourth quarter at home against Washington, then followed it up by squandering another fourth-quarter lead at home against Nebraska.
That has dropped their record to 4-3 on the year, putting a bowl appearance for the fourth time in the last five season in jeopardy. Locksley will hope that a bye week has kept the Terrapins fresh and enhanced their preparation ahead of Saturday's game against an Indiana team that sits atop the Big Ten at 5-0.
How Maryland has fared against the spread in 2025
- Aug. 30: Maryland defeated Florida Atlantic 39-7 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (46) went under the 59.5-point line. Record: 1-0
- Sept. 5: Maryland defeated Northern Illinois 20-9 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (29) went under the 44.5-point line. Record: 2-0
- Sept. 13: Maryland defeated Towson 44-17 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (61) went over the 52.5-point line. Record: 3-0
- Sept. 20: Maryland defeated Wisconsin 27-10 on the road as a 10.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (37) went under the 44.5-point line. Record: 4-0
- Oct. 4: Maryland lost 24-20 at home against Washington as a 5.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (44) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 4-1
- Oct. 11: Maryland lost 34-31 at home against Nebraska as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (65) went over the 46.5-point line. Record: 4-2
- Oct. 18: Maryland lost 20-17 to UCLA on the road as a four-point underdog. The point total (37) went under the 52.5-point line. Record: 4-3
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.