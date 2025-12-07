Indiana Knocks Off Ohio State as Curt Cignetti Earns High Praise From Urban Meyer

Indiana may have walked into the Big Ten title game as the No. 2 team in the country and sitting at an undefeated 12-0, but the country still didn’t believe.



Ohio State, which was 12-0 itself, was ranked No. 1 for a reason. The level of talent on the Buckeyes’ roster is practically unfathomable. And although the Hoosiers are quite talented themselves, the disparity was still apparent – or so they said.

And, sure, Curt Cignetti’s brilliance had been well advertised, but Ryan Day is no slouch, nor is defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. The general consensus remained the same: Indiana may be able to compete with Ohio State this year, but the Hoosiers can’t actually win the game.

Indiana takes down Ohio State in gritty Big Ten title game

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with the MVP trophy after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Yet on that fateful Saturday night, when the clock hit double zeroes, the scoreboard showed 13-10 in favor of Indiana – and it wasn’t a coincidence. The Hoosiers didn’t luck out, they didn’t catch the Buckeyes on a bad night, they simply beat them.

Five sacks, an interception, holding the ground game to 2.2 yards per carry – you name it, Indiana did it on defense. And the offense also did just enough to help the Hoosiers escape Indianapolis with the Big Ten title.

This win was the culmination of everything Cignetti and his staff have quickly accomplished in Bloomington. At the start of this season, there wasn’t a program in college football with more losses than Indiana. Right now, though, the Hoosiers sit on top of the CFB world as they’ll enter the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed.

Urban Meyer praises Cignetti and his staff

The turnaround Cignetti has pioneered is incomprehensible. It can’t quite be described in words. But Urban Meyer, one of the most accomplished head coaches in the history of the sport and a former Ohio State head man, tried his best:



“This is the best coaching job I have seen certainly in my life, I think in the history of this sport,” said Meyer, following Indiana’s Big Ten championship victory.

“The greatest turnaround in the history of our sport,” Urban Meyer says of #iufb, Curt Cignetti.



Here’s Cig postgame.



🎥: @MattHayesCFB pic.twitter.com/Gvhfbyy6uT — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) December 7, 2025

Meyer, who has won three national titles in his head coaching career, one of which was with the Buckeyes, has been around for quite a while and has seen it all. Cignetti and his staff have reeled in praise and admiration all season long, but to earn that compliment from the likes of Meyer is truly meaningful.

And now, Cignetti will attempt to forever etch his name into the history books and do something Meyer has done a few times: win a national championship. And, after what Indiana just did on Saturday night, it wouldn’t be a shock if the Hoosiers did just that.