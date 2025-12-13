DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for LA Bowl Boise State vs Washington
New DraftKings users can claim a generous welcome offer without needing a **DraftKings promo code** for Saturday's LA Bowl matchup between Boise State and Washington. The bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win promotion provides an excellent opportunity to wager on this exciting postseason clash at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 13. DraftKings continues to offer competitive sportsbook promos for major college football bowl games.
DraftKings promo code offer details for LA Bowl betting
This DraftKings new-user promo requires no special code to activate the welcome bonus. New customers simply need to register, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, delivered as eight separate $25 bonus bets.
The DraftKings promo code offer includes several important terms and conditions:
- Bonus bets are issued instantly or within 72 hours of a winning qualifying bet.
- Each bonus bet expires seven days (168 hours) from issuance.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bet usage.
- You keep your original winnings from the qualifying $5 bet in addition to receiving bonus bets.
For example, if you bet $5 on Boise State to cover the spread against Washington and your wager wins, you'll receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If your qualifying bet loses, you won't receive the bonus bets but can try again with another deposit and qualifying wager.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for LA Bowl wagering
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special promotional code. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Click the link in this article to register with DraftKings Sportsbook and complete account verification.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token during the deposit process to activate the promotion.
- Place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including LA Bowl betting options.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.
New users can learn more about the platform's features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
DraftKings regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the initial welcome offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These DraftKings promo codes and offers change frequently, providing regular opportunities for enhanced betting value throughout the college football bowl season and beyond.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
