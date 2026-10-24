Indiana football's offense couldn't find the end zone for four quarters Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor. Fortunately for the Hoosiers, their defense made sure it didn't have to until overtime.



Indiana escaped Michigan Stadium with a 13-6 victory, despite one of its worst offensive performances of the Curt Cignetti era.



Here are Indiana's biggest winners and losers from Saturday's overtime win over Michigan.

Winner: Indiana's defense

Indiana's defense didn't just keep the Hoosiers in Saturday's game. It won it for them.



The Hoosiers held Michigan to 212 total yards, recorded 10 tackles for loss and three sacks, and kept the Wolverines out of the end zone despite three second-half red zone opportunities.



On a day when the offense offered almost nothing, Bryant Haines' unit was the difference between a second consecutive loss and a much-needed road victory.

Loser: Josh Hoover

It was an afternoon to forget for Indiana's quarterback.



Hoover completed just eight of 18 passes for 81 yards and his first interception of the season. He didn't complete a pass in the second half, with his only completion after halftime coming in overtime.

Hoover may be dealing with a lingering injury, but regardless of his health, Indiana needs considerably better play from its quarterback moving forward.



To his credit, Hoover delivered when it mattered most, connecting with Brock Schott for 21 yards before scoring the game's only touchdown on a four-yard keeper in overtime.

Winner: Amare Ferrell and Isaiah Jones

With Indiana's offense struggling to generate points, the defense provided two crucial opportunities.



Jones recovered a Michigan fumble in the first quarter, setting up Radicic's first field goal. Ferrell followed with an interception of Tommy Carr in the second quarter, giving Indiana another short field that resulted in three points.



Those turnovers accounted for the entirety of Indiana's scoring in regulation.

Loser: Indiana's offensive consistency

For the third consecutive week, Indiana's offense struggled to find any rhythm for extended stretches.



Against Nebraska and Ohio State, the Hoosiers needed fourth-quarter comebacks after falling behind by double digits. Against Michigan, they couldn't muster a touchdown until overtime.

Indiana finished with just 212 total yards, its second-lowest output of the Cignetti era.



Michigan deserves credit for its defensive performance, but Indiana's offensive inconsistency is becoming difficult to ignore.

Winner: Indiana's ability to win close games

It wasn't pretty. Not even close.



But Indiana found a way to win another tight game on the road, something that has become a recurring theme this season.

The Hoosiers survived close calls against Northwestern and Nebraska before falling just short against Ohio State last week. Saturday, they responded by escaping Ann Arbor with their third narrow conference victory.



Indiana hadn't won at Michigan Stadium since 1967. It ended that drought Saturday despite producing under 250 yards of offense.

The Hoosiers have plenty to fix, particularly offensively. But finding ways to win games when almost nothing goes right is a valuable trait for a team with championship aspirations.

Loser: Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh

It's difficult to blame Indiana's two star receivers for their lack of production Saturday.



Becker finished with three catches for 32 yards, while Marsh managed just two receptions for 25 yards. Neither found the end zone.



But when your quarterback completes just eight passes all afternoon, there aren't many opportunities to go around.

Becker and Marsh have established themselves as one of the nation's most dangerous receiving duos. Saturday was a reminder that even the best playmakers can only do so much when the passing game isn't functioning.