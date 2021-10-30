Indiana Quarterback Donaven McCulley's Drive-by-Drive Performance Against Maryland

With veteran quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. (shoulder) and Jack Tuttle (foot) out with injuries, true freshman Donaven McCulley got his first start of the season on the road at Maryland.

The Terrapins are the Hoosiers' first non-ranked opponent since Indiana's win over Western Kentucky on Sept. 25. Both teams were trying to snap three-game losing streaks. The Hoosiers might have lost the game 38-35, but they did discover a true talent in McCulley.

The Indianapolis native went 14-for-25 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns. McCulley displayed how much he could use his legs to scramble for first downs. He got more comfortable with long passes, especially in the second half with Peyton Hendershot and Ty Fryfogle making several big catches.

Here's how every drive played out for McCulley and the Hoosiers:

Indiana Drive No. 1

Plays: 3

3 Yards: Minus-15 yards

Minus-15 yards Time of possession: 1:26

1:26 First downs: 0

0 Key play: Carr ran for 4 yards to the Indiana 24-yard line.

Carr ran for 4 yards to the Indiana 24-yard line. Result: James Evans punts for 25 yards. The punt is out-of-bounds at the Indiana 35-yard line.

James Evans punts for 25 yards. The punt is out-of-bounds at the Indiana 35-yard line. The skinny: In McCulley's first starting drive of the season, he was sacked by Greg Rose for a loss of 14 yards to the Hoosiers' 10-yard line.

Indiana Drive No. 2

Plays: 8

8 Yards: 30

30 Time of possession: 3:40

3:40 First downs: 2

2 Key play: McCulley's pass is complete to Hendershot for 5 yards to the Indiana 41-yard line. This is McCulley's first complete pass of the game.

McCulley's pass is complete to Hendershot for 5 yards to the Indiana 41-yard line. This is McCulley's first complete pass of the game. Result: Evans punts for 35 yards, downed at the Terrapins' 10-yard line.

Evans punts for 35 yards, downed at the Terrapins' 10-yard line. The skinny: McCulley handed off the ball to Carr three times during this drive.

Indiana Drive No. 3

Plays: 3

3 Yards: 5

5 Time of possession: 1:49

1:49 First downs: 0

0 Key play: Carr runs for 6 yards to the Indiana 31-yard line

Carr runs for 6 yards to the Indiana 31-yard line Result: Evans punts for 35 yards, downed at the Maryland 35-yard line.

Evans punts for 35 yards, downed at the Maryland 35-yard line. The skinny: This is McCulley's second drive with 0 first downs and once again relied on Carr. McCulley was sacked again by Cross.

Indiana Drive No. 4

Plays: 7

7 Yards: 77

77 Time of possession: 2:18

2:18 First downs: 3

3 Key play: McCulley's pass is complete to Hendershot for 31 yards to the Maryland 1-yard line for a first down.

McCulley's pass is complete to Hendershot for 31 yards to the Maryland 1-yard line for a first down. Result: Carr finishes the job and runs for 1 yard for a touchdown (Charles Campbell kick).

Carr finishes the job and runs for 1 yard for a touchdown (Charles Campbell kick). The skinny: McCulley is gaining his mojo and looks to be more comfortable passing. Decorated players like tight end Hendershot are perfect targets for the freshman's first start.

Indiana Drive No. 5

Plays: 4

4 Yards: Minus-11 yards

Minus-11 yards Time of possession: 1:33

1:33 First downs: 0

0 Key play: McCulley's pass is complete to Fryfogle for 11 yards to the Maryland 24-yard line. Fryfogle is hit hard and lay on the sideline for one minute until he leaps up and is good to go.

McCulley's pass is complete to Fryfogle for 11 yards to the Maryland 24-yard line. Fryfogle is hit hard and lay on the sideline for one minute until he leaps up and is good to go. Result: Campbell misses a 42-yard field goal. He is no 10-for-13 on the season.

Campbell misses a 42-yard field goal. He is no 10-for-13 on the season. The skinny: McCulley is sacked by Mosiah Nasili-Kite for 0 yards to the Maryland 21-yard line. The Hoosiers are still in this game only down by one touchdown in the second quarter.

Indiana Drive No. 6

Plays: 3

3 Yards: 9

9 Time of possession: 2:06

2:06 First downs: 0

0 Key play: Carr runs for 5 yards to the Indiana 35-yard line.

Carr runs for 5 yards to the Indiana 35-yard line. Result: Evans punts for 39 yards. Tarheeb Still returns for 6 yards to the Terrapins' 28-yard line.

Evans punts for 39 yards. Tarheeb Still returns for 6 yards to the Terrapins' 28-yard line. The skinny: Indiana's run game is clearly outshining passing for now. Hoosier receivers are helping out their fresh quarterback who is still gaining his footing in Big Ten play. When passing is not an option, Carr has been McCulley's pick to rush the ball. Davion Ervin-Poindexter also made a 1-yard run in this drive.

Indiana Drive No. 7

Plays: 3

3 Yards: 2

2 Time of possession: 0:55

0:55 First downs: 0

0 Key play: Chris Childers runs for 2 yards to the Indiana 22-yard line.

Chris Childers runs for 2 yards to the Indiana 22-yard line. Result: Evans punts for 48 yards with a fair catch by Still at Maryland's own 30-yard line.

Evans punts for 48 yards with a fair catch by Still at Maryland's own 30-yard line. The skinny: With time of possession sitting only at 0:55 seconds, it suggests McCulley's passing game isn't too reliable so far as he threw two incomplete passes in this drive.

Indiana Drive No. 8

Plays: 9

9 Yards: 35

35 Time of possession: 1:51

1:51 First downs: 2

2 Key play: Ervin-Poindexter runs for 14 yards to the Maryland 45-yard line for a first down.

Ervin-Poindexter runs for 14 yards to the Maryland 45-yard line for a first down. Result: Campbell's 55 yard field goal is good closing the gap 14-10 Maryland.

Campbell's 55 yard field goal is good closing the gap 14-10 Maryland. The skinny: Campbell's kick is the second longest in program history.

2nd Half

Indiana Drive No. 9

Plays: 5

5 Yards: 86

86 Time of possession: 1:47

1:47 First downs: 1

1 Key play: On third-and-two, Carr runs for 66 yards for a touchdown, his second of the day (Campbell kick).

On third-and-two, Carr runs for 66 yards for a touchdown, his second of the day (Campbell kick). Result: The Hoosiers start the half off strong and takes its first lead of the game 17-14.

The Hoosiers start the half off strong and takes its first lead of the game 17-14. The skinny: Carr breaks the longest run of the year with this touchdown.

Indiana Drive No. 10

Plays: 3

3 Yards: Minus-1 yard

Minus-1 yard Time of possession: 1:32

1:32 First downs: 0

0 Key play: There were no key plays on offense for this drive.

There were no key plays on offense for this drive. Result: Evans punts for 57 yards. Still returns for 14 yards to the Maryland 33-yard line.

Evans punts for 57 yards. Still returns for 14 yards to the Maryland 33-yard line. The skinny: McCulley tallies two incomplete passes the past two drives.

Indiana Drive No. 11

Plays: 11

11 Yards: 67

67 Time of possession: 4:46

4:46 First downs: 3

3 Key play: McCulley's pass is complete to Carr for 14 yards to the Terrapins' 18-yard line for a first down.

McCulley's pass is complete to Carr for 14 yards to the Terrapins' 18-yard line for a first down. Result: The Hoosiers resort to a field goal. Campbell's 29-yard field goal is good.

Campbell's 29-yard field goal is good. The skinny: McCulley is coming alive and is 2-for-3 passing in this drive. He's still relying on the Hoosiers' run game but is starting to break out of his shell.

Indiana Drive No. 12

Plays: 6

6 Yards: 75

75 Time of possession: 2:44

2:44 First downs: 2

2 Key play: McCulley's pass is complete to Hendershot for 18 yards for a touchdown.

McCulley's pass is complete to Hendershot for 18 yards for a touchdown. Result: The Hoosiers go for two, and Hendershot catches McCulley's pass for the two-point conversion.

The Hoosiers go for two, and Hendershot catches McCulley's pass for the two-point conversion. The skinny: Indiana is now within one touchdown (35-28) with 9:28 left in the fourth quarter.

Indiana Drive No. 13

Plays: 3

3 Yards: 7

7 Time of possession: 1:05

1:05 First downs: 0

0 Key play: Carr runs for 5 yards to the Indiana 25-yard line.

Carr runs for 5 yards to the Indiana 25-yard line. Result: Evans punts for 32 yards with the fair catch by Still at the Maryland 41-yard line.

Evans punts for 32 yards with the fair catch by Still at the Maryland 41-yard line. The skinny: So far, Carr has 21 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Indiana Drive No. 14

Plays: 2

2 Yards: 75

75 Time of possession: 20

20 First downs: 2

2 Key play: McCulley's pass is complete to Fryfogle for 52 yards to the Maryland 8-yard line for a first down.

McCulley's pass is complete to Fryfogle for 52 yards to the Maryland 8-yard line for a first down. Result: McCulley's pass to Hendershot is complete for an 8-yard touchdown.

McCulley's pass to Hendershot is complete for an 8-yard touchdown. The skinny: Indiana brings the score within three (38-35), but with only one minute on the clock, it was too late to snatch the win.

Final score: Maryland: 38, Indiana 35

