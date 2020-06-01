HoosiersNow
Former Indiana Guard Simon Stepaniak Signs Rookie Deal with Packers

Tom Brew

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Indiana guard Simon Stepaniak has agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, the team that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft in late-April.

Stepaniak is slotted to get a four-year deal worth about $3.447 million, according to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement. Stepaniak played right guard most of his career at Indiana — he started 31 games — and he played well. Pro Football Focus charged him with just one sack as a senior. The Packers are hoping to use him at all three spots on the interior of the line.

“I’ll be able to play any of the three interior spots," he said during his conference call upon being drafted. “I’m focused on just getting as good as I can and learning the new playbook and just giving everything I can for the guys on the team and doing my part helping the team out.”

Stepaniak is 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, and is very strong. He made Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks” list and at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is late February, he put up 37 reps on the 225-pound bench press despite not being to fully train following an ACL injury sustained during a December practice prior to Indiana's bowl game.

Stepaniak said his rehab from the torn ACL surgery is still going well and he is still on pace to be ready for training camp.

“My knee’s progressing phenomenally. It's going really well. The timeline is to be ready for camp. It’s healing great,” he said.

Sports Illustrated's Packer site, Packer Central, talked with Indiana offensive line coach Darren Hiller about Stepaniak and how he will fit with the Packers. 

“He understands angles and he’s smart,” Hiller told Packer Central recently. “He’s just got to continue to get better on the outside zone. Just watching the Packers, I know they run quite a bit of outside zone. It looks like maybe they have an outside zone and a midzone-type concept. Simon fits in.

"To me, because of his athletic ability and his strength, I think he can thrive in any type of scheme. I’ve coached guys who were maybe a little bit bigger and stiffer. The zone scheme, you have to have some athletic ability. It’s not just get on a track and block whatever’s on that track. There’s some concepts and combinations that you have to be able to get onto linebackers and run some combo blocks. He has that fluidity.”

Football

Former Indiana Football Player Chris Beaty Killed in Downtown Indianapolis Violence

Chris Beaty played football at Indiana from 2000 to 2004 and has been a beloved member of the Indianapolis community for years. He died of multiple gunshot wounds this weekend in downtown Indy.

Tom Brew

Baseball Shutdown Raises Concerns For Former Hoosier Craig Dedelow

Craig Dedelow was a baseball star at Indiana from 2014-17 and he's been moving up nicely in the Chicago White Sox organization, but the pandemic has put this season — and the pace of his professional future — in doubt.

Tom Brew

Brett Ballantini

Football Notebook: Voices in the Room, Doing Homework on Indiana, and More

In our weekly installment of the "Football Friday'' notebook, Indiana wide receivers coach Grant Heard shares news that might surprise you and new tight end Khameron Taylor talks about doing his homework on Indiana.

Tom Brew

Journey Home to Bloomington Hasn't Been Easy For Kevin Wright

Kevin Wright is part of football royalty in Indiana, but because of the pandemic, finally coming back home hasn't been easy this spring.

Tom Brew

Indiana Releases School Schedule, Has Students Off Campus from Nov. 20 to Feb. 8

The 2020-21 school year at Indiana is going to start with students on campus, but they will be gone starting around Thanksgiving for nearly 80 days.

Tom Brew

Northwestern Finally Makes it Official, Announces Peyton Ramsey's Transfer

Former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey announced in March that he was transferring Northwestern for his grad transfer season, and the school has now made it official.

Tom Brew

Recruiting: Gary's Jalen Washington on Track for Full Recovery from ACL Tear

Jalen Washington says he's 6-9 now and 230 pounds, and he's looking forward to playing his junior season at Gary West Side after missing almost all of his first two years of high school ball.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Grant Richardson Earns All-America Honors from Collegiate Baseball

Grant Richardson, a sophomore from Fishers, Ind., made Collegiate Baseball's All-America team on Tuesday and infielder Drew Ashley was selected to an academic all-district team, as well.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana CB Tim Bennett Has Coaching Bug, And Great Mentor in Brandon Shelby

Tim Bennett was a standout cornerback for Indiana from 2012-14, and now he's moving up in the coaching ranks, getting plenty of help and advice from his old position coach, Brandon Shelby.

Tom Brew

Right or Wrong? Indiana's Tom Allen Ranked 9th Among Big Ten Coaches

Indiana had a breakthrough season a year ago, and it was Tom Allen's first winning season in three years. He's ranked ninth in a poll on the best Big Ten coaches, and that seems about right.

Tom Brew