Indiana Availability Report: Lee Beebe's Status and Who's Out vs Rutgers

Indiana could be without its leading rusher Saturday night when the Hoosiers take on Rutgers, with running back Lee Beebe Jr. listed as a game-time decision, per the Big Ten's availability report.



Beebe, who rushed for 203 yards in Indiana's win over Northwestern last week, was a midweek addition to the availability report. His status headlines an otherwise encouraging final injury update for the Hoosiers, who had three players removed from the report ahead of their first road test of the season.

Indiana football's availability report ahead of Saturday's road clash with Rutgers. | Zach Browning

Indiana backfield, linebacker room get some good news

While Beebe's status remains uncertain, running backs Turbo Richard and Sean Cuono were both removed from the availability report Saturday after carrying injury designations earlier in the week.



Richard's availability is particularly significant after he exited Indiana's win over Northwestern early in the second quarter, initially raising concerns about a potentially serious injury.



"We got really good news on Turbo [Richard] and he'll be day to day. I'm optimistic he can play Saturday," head coach Curt Cignetti said during his weekly press conference Monday.

Richard was listed as probable Friday before being removed from Saturday's report, putting him in line to handle the bulk of Indiana's rushing workload should Beebe be unable to go.



Cuono, a second-year depth running back with 11 carries for 45 yards this season, would likely serve as Richard's primary backup in that scenario. True freshman Jayreon Campbell, who has rushed six times for 43 yards in limited action, is also available.

Khobie Martin, meanwhile, remains out for the fourth consecutive game as he continues recovering from a forearm injury he suffered in Indiana's season opener against North Texas. Martin is expected to return around the midway point of the season.

Indiana enters Saturday with a rushing attack ranked among the nation's top 10, although Beebe's potential absence would leave the Hoosiers without one of their most productive offensive weapons.



Linebacker Rolijah Hardy, who was listed as probable Friday after suffering an injury late in his eight-tackle performance against Northwestern, was also removed from Saturday's availability report and is expected to play.

A.J. Harris, Daniel Ndukwe among those ruled out

Indiana will once again be without starting cornerback A.J. Harris, who is set to miss his fourth straight game after suffering an injury early in the season opener against North Texas.



With Harris still sidelined, Ryland Gandy and Jaylen Bell will be counted on alongside regular starter Jamari Sharpe in a secondary facing a significant test against Rutgers star receiver KJ Duff.

Defensive end Daniel Ndukwe is also out, marking his first absence of the season. Ndukwe ranks second on the team with 4.5 tackles for loss, including 1.5 against Northwestern last week.



Indiana still has considerable depth at edge, with Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt, Tobi Osunsanmi, Chiddi Obiazor and Josh Burnham available to help absorb his absence.



Elsewhere, cornerback Carson Williams and wide receiver Lebron Bond remain out for the third and fourth consecutive games, respectively.



Indiana and Rutgers are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET.