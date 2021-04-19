Indiana Football Agrees to Home-and-Home Series with Notre Dame

The last time the Indiana and Notre Dame played each other at Notre Dame Stadium was Sept. 7, 1991. The Hoosiers and the Fighting Irish last played at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Oct. 21, 1950.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana and Notre Dame football programs announced Monday that the two teams will have a home-and-home series scheduled in 2030 and 2031.

The Hoosiers will travel to Notre Dame Stadium to take on the Fighting Irish on Aug. 31, 2030. Indiana will host Notre Dame at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 27, 2031.

"I'm looking forward to facing one of the most storied programs in the history of college football," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in a release. "It's tremendous for the state of Indiana and for our fans, and it will be a great opportunity for our players."

The last time the two teams played each other at Notre Dame was Sept. 7, 1991. The Hoosiers and the Fighting Irish last played in Bloomington on Oct. 21, 1950.

Last season, the Hoosiers finished second in the Big Ten East with a 6-1 conference record. Indiana ended its season with a 26-20 loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.

Notre Dame went 10-2 during the 2020 regular season, earning a big to the College Football Playoff ranked No. 4 in the nation. The team suffered a 31-14 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the Rose Bowl to end its season.

Stories Related to Indiana Football