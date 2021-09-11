LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with Idaho in Real Time From Memorial Stadium

For the first time in 657 days, there are fans in the stands for an Indiana football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington for the home opener against the Idaho Vandals. Follow along live in real time for all the latest news and opinion.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Welcome to Memorial Stadium for a wonderful night of football between 0-1 Indiana and 1-0 Idaho. The lights are on and the weather is perfect. Temperature at kickoff is 77 degrees.

We do our live blog every game, to give the latest news and views from the game, live from the press box at Memorial Stadium. Just keep refreshing the story. The latest items are at the top.

So here we go:

8:30 p.m. ET – Indiana's offensive line was a problem a week ago, and Michael Penix Jr. just got sacked on two straight plays, forcing Indiana to punt. Don't like seeing that.

8:23 p.m. ET – Idaho only had 6 yards of total offense in the first quarter.

8:20 p.m. ET – Swinton scored twice in less than a minute. The sophomore from Stafford, Va., had a great fall camp, and he's making an immediate impact in his first bit of action on Saturday night.

8:15 p.m. ET – Indiana's defense really came to play tonight after last week's disappointing showing. That's another three-and-out for Idaho, and then the Hoosiers block a punt and score. The lead quickly grows to 21-0. Noah Pierre blocked the punt, and then Javon Swinton picked up the loose ball at the 4 and took it in for the score. It's the first time Indiana has scored on a blocked punt since 2003.

8:10 p.m. ET – Indiana strikes quickly, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hitting Javon Swinton in the right corner of the end zone for a score. That's Swinton's first career touchdown. He had a great fall camp, but missed the opener for violating team rules. Indiana leads 14-0.

8:05 p.m. ET – On Idaho's second possession, Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden forced a fumble and defensive tackle Weston Kramer recovered the lose ball. It puts Indiana in prime position at the 13-yard line.

7:57 p.m. ET – What a great first drive for Indiana, very methodical with a great end result. Stephen Carr crashes into the end zone from 2 yards out to give Indiana the 7-0 lead after Charles Campbell's PAT. Carr deserved the TD on this drive because he was the workhorse, with nine carries for 33 yards.

The drive was 18 plays, covering 75 yards and it took 8 minutes and 34 seconds off the clock. All season highs, of course.

7:45 p.m. ET – Indiana really wants to get its running game going this week, and it's showing early. Starting running back Stephen Carr has has two nice runs already on the first drive. He had a 17-yard gain, then got another first down on a 4-yard run.

7:35 p.m. ET – Idaho has won the toss and elected to receive. That strategy worked well for Iowa last week. The Hawkeyes scored on a touchdown on their first possession against Indiana's defense in a 34-6 loss.

It didn't work for Idaho, which went three and out and were forced to punt.