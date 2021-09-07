Michael Penix Jr. Ready for Questions During Tuesday Night's Mike & Micah Podcast

Saturday was a rough day for Michael Penix Jr. and his Indiana teammates, who struggled through a tough 34-6 loss to Iowa. So it will make for a very entertaining podcast with Penix on Tuesday night at Yogi's Bar & Grill in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Before Saturday's season-opening game at Iowa, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had played in 15 games during his three years at Indiana. He has a 12-3 record in those games, and in 414 attempts he had thrown only eight interceptions.

But on Saturday, Penix and his teammates struggled in a 34-6 loss to No. 18-ranked Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, and Penix threw three interceptions for the first time in his career.

It was a rough day, and it's also followed by the second installment of the Mike & Micah podcast on Tuesday night at Yogi's Bar & Grill on Walnut Street in Bloomington. Penix will join Sports Illustrated Indiana host and publisher Tom Brew for a candid 30-minute conversation about the game, starting at 7 p.m. ET live from Yogi's.

The public is welcome, and because of the start time, Hoosiers fans under the age of 21 are welcome to come watch the show live. Both Penix and Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden appeared on the first show last Tuesday (Aug. 31), and during the season they will rotate appearances each week. Penix will be at Yogi's this Tuesday and McFadden will do the show next week.

The show can also be watched online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Here are the links to how to watch. (The links go live at 7 p.m. ET)

