Indiana Football Player Ratings in EA Sports College Football 25
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The EA Sports College Football 25 video game was released on Monday, giving fans an early look at the upcoming season and a chance to play with their favorite teams.
EA Sports has not released a college football game since the 2014 season due to legal disputes regarding the use of players' likenesses in the games, which made this year's game highly anticipated.
But now that laws allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, the video game can feature names on the back of jerseys, along with other details. Game modes include dynasty, road to glory, ultimate team, and road to the college football playoff, each of which give users a unique, in-depth ability to manage their desired program and players.
Indiana enters its first season under coach Curt Cignetti in 2024, and its new-look roster features 30 transfers and 17 freshmen.
Indiana has an 82 overall rating, an 80 offensive rating and a 78 defensive rating. Here are the overall player ratings for Indiana in EA Sports College Football 25.
87 – CB D'Angelo Ponds
86 – WR Elijah Sarratt
85 – WR Donaven McCulley
84 – QB Kurtis Rourke
82 – DT C.J. West
81 – HB Justice Ellison
81 – LT Carter Smith
80 – C Mike Katic
80 – WR E.J. Williams Jr.
80 – FS Josh Sanguinetti
80 – LE Mikail Kamara
80 – RT Trey Wedig
79 – WR Myles Price
79 – TE Zach Horton
79 – SS Shawn Asbury II
78 – RE Jacob Mangum-Farrar
79 – WR Ke'Shawn Williams
78 – RG Nick Kidwell
78 – HB Kaelon Black
78 – CB Jamari Sharpe
78 – P James Evans
77 – DT Marcus Burris Jr.
77 – SS Nic Toomer
77 – K Derek McCormick
77 – RE Andrew Depaepe
77 – Jamier Johnson
77 – DT James Carpenter
77 – WR Omar Cooper Jr.
76 – CB Cedarius Doss
76 – HB Elijah Green
76 – ROLB Jailin Walker
76 – RE Lanell Car Jr.
75 – MLB Aiden Fisher
75 – SS D.J. Warnell Jr.
75 – WR Miles Cross
75 – SS Terry Jones Jr.
74 – CB JoJo Johnson
74 – HB Solomon Vanhorse
74 – HB Ty Son Lawton
74 – QB Tayven Jackson
74 – SS Tyrik McDaniel
74 – QB Tyler Cherry
73 – LE Ta'Derius Collins
73 – LE William Depaepe
73 – TE James Bomba
73 – RT J. Russell
73 – FS Bryson Bonds
72 – LG Tyler Stephens
72 – LG Vincent Fiacable
72 – LOLB Amare Ferrell
72 – WR Andison Coby
72 – C Bray Lynch
71 – TE Brody Foley
71 – DT R. Wiggins
71 – DT Robby Harrison
71 – ROLB Nahji Logan
70 – MLB Isaiah Jones
70 – TE Sam West
70 – ROLB Joshua Rudolph
69 – RT Austin Barrett
69 – MLB R. Shelby
69 – CB Josh Philostin
69 – LE Venson Sneed Jr.
69 – LT Cooper Jones
68 – LT Evan Lawrence
68 – MLB Kaiden Turner
67 – LG Mitch Verstegen
67 – LG Drew Evans
67 – LT Austin Leibfried
67 – RG M. Carmichael
67 – CB Jah Jah Boyd
67 – RG Adedamola Ajani
66 – QB Alberto Mendoza
66 – TE Trey Walker
66 – HB J. Hageman
66 – RG Max Williams
65 – RE Daniel Ndukwe
65 – WR Charlie Becker
65 – TE Brody Kosin
64 – CB Dontrae Henderson
63 – K Nico Radicic
60 – LOLB Mario Landino
57 – TE Mark Langston
56 – TE Jaxon Miller
52 – C Jack Greer