Hoosiers Now

Indiana Football Player Ratings in EA Sports College Football 25

Here are the player ratings for the Indiana football team in the new video game EA Sports College Football 25, which was released on Monday.

Jack Ankony

Indiana's Kurtis Rourke (9) passes during Indiana football spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, March 21, 2024.
Indiana's Kurtis Rourke (9) passes during Indiana football spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, March 21, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY
In this story:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The EA Sports College Football 25 video game was released on Monday, giving fans an early look at the upcoming season and a chance to play with their favorite teams.

EA Sports has not released a college football game since the 2014 season due to legal disputes regarding the use of players' likenesses in the games, which made this year's game highly anticipated.

But now that laws allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, the video game can feature names on the back of jerseys, along with other details. Game modes include dynasty, road to glory, ultimate team, and road to the college football playoff, each of which give users a unique, in-depth ability to manage their desired program and players.

Indiana enters its first season under coach Curt Cignetti in 2024, and its new-look roster features 30 transfers and 17 freshmen.

Indiana has an 82 overall rating, an 80 offensive rating and a 78 defensive rating. Here are the overall player ratings for Indiana in EA Sports College Football 25.

87 – CB D'Angelo Ponds

86 – WR Elijah Sarratt

85 – WR Donaven McCulley

84 – QB Kurtis Rourke

82 – DT C.J. West

81 – HB Justice Ellison

81 – LT Carter Smith

80 – C Mike Katic

80 – WR E.J. Williams Jr.

80 – FS Josh Sanguinetti

80 – LE Mikail Kamara

80 – RT Trey Wedig

79 – WR Myles Price

79 – TE Zach Horton

79 – SS Shawn Asbury II

78 – RE Jacob Mangum-Farrar

79 – WR Ke'Shawn Williams

78 – RG Nick Kidwell

78 – HB Kaelon Black

78 – CB Jamari Sharpe

78 – P James Evans

77 – DT Marcus Burris Jr.

77 – SS Nic Toomer

77 – K Derek McCormick

77 – RE Andrew Depaepe

77 – Jamier Johnson

77 – DT James Carpenter

77 – WR Omar Cooper Jr.

76 – CB Cedarius Doss

76 – HB Elijah Green

76 – ROLB Jailin Walker

76 – RE Lanell Car Jr.

75 – MLB Aiden Fisher

75 – SS D.J. Warnell Jr.

75 – WR Miles Cross

75 – SS Terry Jones Jr.

74 – CB JoJo Johnson

74 – HB Solomon Vanhorse

74 – HB Ty Son Lawton

74 – QB Tayven Jackson

74 – SS Tyrik McDaniel

74 – QB Tyler Cherry

73 – LE Ta'Derius Collins

73 – LE William Depaepe

73 – TE James Bomba

73 – RT J. Russell

73 – FS Bryson Bonds

72 – LG Tyler Stephens

72 – LG Vincent Fiacable

72 – LOLB Amare Ferrell

72 – WR Andison Coby

72 – C Bray Lynch

71 – TE Brody Foley

71 – DT R. Wiggins

71 – DT Robby Harrison

71 – ROLB Nahji Logan

70 – MLB Isaiah Jones

70 – TE Sam West

70 – ROLB Joshua Rudolph

69 – RT Austin Barrett

69 – MLB R. Shelby

69 – CB Josh Philostin

69 – LE Venson Sneed Jr.

69 – LT Cooper Jones

68 – LT Evan Lawrence

68 – MLB Kaiden Turner

67 – LG Mitch Verstegen

67 – LG Drew Evans

67 – LT Austin Leibfried

67 – RG M. Carmichael

67 – CB Jah Jah Boyd

67 – RG Adedamola Ajani

66 – QB Alberto Mendoza

66 – TE Trey Walker

66 – HB J. Hageman

66 – RG Max Williams

65 – RE Daniel Ndukwe

65 – WR Charlie Becker

65 – TE Brody Kosin

64 – CB Dontrae Henderson

63 – K Nico Radicic

60 – LOLB Mario Landino

57 – TE Mark Langston

56 – TE Jaxon Miller

52 – C Jack Greer

Published |Modified
Jack Ankony

JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is a Sports Illustrated/FanNation writer for HoosiersNow.com. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism. Follow on Twitter @ankony_jack.

Home/Football