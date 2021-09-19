Hoosiers Open As 10-Point Favorites For Next Week's Game at Western Kentucky

Indiana has a rare road trip to Western Kentucky as the Hoosiers try to get back to. their winning ways next Saturday. The Hoosiers are a 10-point favorite, according to the SISportsbook.com website.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana will look to get back to its winning ways next Saturday with a rare road game at Western Kentucky. The Hoosiers have opened as a 10-point favorite in the game, according to the SISportsbook.com website.

The over/under is 62.5.

Indiana is 1-2 so far this season, but both losses are to teams ranked in the top-8 in the country right now. Iowa, a 34-6 winner over Indiana in the season opener, is ranked No. 5 and Cincinnati is ranked No. 8. The Bearcats beat Indiana 38-24 in Bloomington on Saturday.

Western Kentucky is 1-1 so far this season, and had last week off. The Hilltoppers beat Tennessee-Martin 59-21 in their season opener in Bowling Green, Ky., and lost last week at Army, falling 38-35.

Western has back-to-back games against Big Ten teams, with a game against Michigan State the following week.

Indiana and Western Kentucky were scheduled to play in Bloomington last year, but all of the Hoosiers' nonconference games were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Western was 5-7 a year ago.

Related stories on Indiana football