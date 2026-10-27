Takeaways From Curt Cignetti's Weekly Press Conference As Minnesota Visits Bloomington

Indiana football escaped Ann Arbor with a 13-6 overtime victory over Michigan on Saturday, but coach Curt Cignetti knows his team has plenty to improve upon.



The Hoosiers relied on another dominant defensive performance to overcome an offense that struggled throughout the afternoon.



With Minnesota coming to Bloomington for Homecoming on Saturday, Cignetti addressed several pressing matters during his weekly Monday press conference.



Here are four takeaways from what Indiana's head coach had to say.

Cignetti expects Josh Hoover to bounce back

Indiana's biggest question entering Saturday surrounds the health of its starting quarterback.



Josh Hoover struggled against Michigan, completing just 8 of 18 passes for 81 yards and throwing his first interception of the season. He played through an injury to his throwing arm suffered against Ohio State, which limited him in practice last week.



"I expect him to be fine and better this week," Cignetti said Monday.

But Hoover's health wasn't Indiana's only offensive issue. Cignetti acknowledged the Hoosiers struggled to create separation at receiver, while the passing game wasn't particularly sharp in practice leading up to Michigan.



"Quite frankly, in practice last week the pass game wasn't very good," Cignetti said. "I expect it to be better this week."



With just one offensive touchdown in each of its last two games, Indiana needs more from Hoover and its passing attack moving forward.

Tobi Osunsanmi continues to shine

Indiana has found another difference-maker along its defensive front.



Kansas State transfer Tobi Osunsanmi has recorded 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss through eight games, emerging as one of the nation's most disruptive defensive ends.



"He's playing tremendous, great football," Cignetti said. "He's also a really good leader. He's got a voice."



Cignetti credited defensive coordinator Bryant Haines and his staff for developing Osunsanmi's technique and finding ways to maximize his explosiveness.



Osunsanmi's production has been instrumental in Indiana's defensive success, particularly as the Hoosiers have struggled to generate offense in recent weeks.

Indiana's secondary is finding its stride

The return of cornerback A.J. Harris has provided a significant boost to Indiana's secondary.



With Harris back in the lineup, Jamari Sharpe has returned to his natural position at field cornerback, a change Cignetti believes has improved the unit's overall performance.



"I think you've seen things just sort of uptick since then," Cignetti said.

Meanwhile, safety Amare Ferrell has emerged as a turnover threat, collecting three interceptions over Indiana's last two games.



Cignetti praised Ferrell's instincts and ball skills, emphasizing how valuable those takeaways have been.



With its secondary improving alongside an already terrifying defensive front, Indiana's defense is becoming increasingly difficult to move the ball against.

Minnesota presents another difficult test

Indiana's offense won't have an easy opportunity to regain its rhythm Saturday.



Minnesota enters the matchup with one of the nation's better passing defenses, allowing just 165.1 yards per game through the air.

Cignetti praised the Golden Gophers' discipline and defensive versatility, noting their ability to mix coverages and pressure packages.



"They're a lot like us in that they're not going to beat themselves," Cignetti said. "They're going to make you earn it."

Minnesota has already defeated three teams that were ranked at the time of their meetings, including Iowa last weekend.



After consecutive offensive struggles against Ohio State and Michigan, Indiana faces another defense capable of making every yard difficult to earn.