Is Indiana vs Oregon in the Peach Bowl a De Facto National Title Game?

The college football national championship game is the pinnacle of the sport. Theoretically, it pits the two best teams in the nation against each other. Yet over the past seven seasons, not one of the national title contests has even been within single digits.



Last year, Ohio State knocked off Notre Dame 34-23, a contest the Buckeyes controlled from the opening kickoff until the final buzzer. Ohio State opened up a 31-7 lead in that contest and never looked back.

Still, that was the closest title game by final margin since Alabama’s 26-23 defeat of Georgia back in 2018. (Worth noting, the 2022 championship between Alabama and Georgia was 13-12 in the fourth quarter, before the Bulldogs rolled to a 33-18 win.)



If history is any indication, we’re likely in for yet another blowout come January 19. But the question still remains: which squad will be doing the steamrolling?

With four clubs left standing – No. 1 Indiana, No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 10 Miami – the Hoosiers are the clear favorite to sit atop college football’s throne.



And, seemingly, the Ducks are the only team left that could truly challenge them – although the Hurricanes may have a compelling case (more on that later).

Will the winner of Indiana-Oregon in the Peach Bowl even be challenged in the title game?

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) after a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With that in mind, is the Peach Bowl, which features Indiana vs. Oregon, the de facto national championship?



First, let’s take a look at the Indiana-Oregon matchup. These two clubs met in early October in Eugene, a contest the Hoosiers won fairly convincingly (final score of 30-20).



But this present-day Oregon club, which just shut out No. 4 Texas Tech in the quarterfinals, is operating at an entirely different level. Defensively, there isn’t a hotter team – other than perhaps Indiana – in the country.

Meanwhile, Indiana, too, has improved in the latter half of the campaign, with its own defense playing its best ball of the season as defensive coordinator Bryant Haines continues a special run, pushing all the right buttons to extract every drop of value from his gifted personnel.

As the old adage goes, defense wins championships – hence both of these squads not just alive, but thriving. Nevertheless, Indiana’s offense is operating at an extremely impressive level itself, behind Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and a brute rushing attack headlined by running backs Kaelon Black, Roman Hemby and a top-notch offensive line unit.

Whether Oregon or Indiana punches its ticket to the national championship, it won’t be by mere coincidence or luck of the draw. The winner of this contest will have done so through sheer force in the trenches and irreplicable quarterback play.

And whichever team that is – it does appear likely to be Indiana – that club will undoubtedly be the favorite heading into the title game, and likely a heavy one at that.

Can Ole Miss or Miami compete with the winner of Indiana-Oregon?

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal lifts the Cotton Bowl trophy after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Ole Miss, as is the case with every squad left, is also operating at its highest level of the season, as gunslinger Trinidad Chambliss is picking defenses apart at will. Still, Chambliss is yet to face a defense as disciplined and well-coached as Indiana or Oregon.



And, defensively, Ole Miss is the most porous club left. Barring a heroic performance from Chambliss, the Rebels appear unlikely to be able to escape Miami in the semifinal.

Despite being the lowest-seeded unit standing, the Hurricanes are certainly quite dangerous. After largely having their way with No. 2 Ohio State (won that game 24-14), the Hurricanes are oozing confidence and swagger – and have the ability to back it up.

Perhaps the most potent defensive front in the nation, Miami’s defensive line is led by Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, who have combined for 19 sacks on the season.



Against Ohio State, which allowed just six sacks the entire regular season, the Miami defense brought down QB Julian Sayin five times, while holding the Buckeyes’ rushing attack to a measly 1.9 yards per carry. Pure domination in the trenches.

But, Miami’s offense, under the care of quarterback Carson Beck, remains a question mark. Nevertheless, the Hurricanes’ exceptional play on both lines bodes well for their chances against either Indiana or Oregon.

Miami wouldn’t be expected to beat either of those clubs, but challenging the Hoosiers or Ducks wouldn’t be out of the cards. Still, it’d take a miraculous performance from Beck for Miami to upset the winner of the Peach Bowl.

So, although the winner of Indiana-Oregon won’t exactly be able to turn on cruise control after January 9, it’s safe to say the biggest hurdle will no longer be ahead. In other words, it’d be a shock to see an eventual 2026 national champion not named Indiana or Oregon.