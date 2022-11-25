How to Watch Indiana Football Against Purdue in Old Oaken Bucket Game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In a season that felt completely lost less than a week ago, Indiana has a chance to build momentum and optimism heading into the offseason.

The Hoosiers battled back from a 17-point deficit late in the third quarter and scored the game's final 25 points to win 39-31 in a double-overtime thriller at Michigan State. Indiana coach Tom Allen was proud to see his team fight back despite the arduous season they've experienced.

The Hoosiers have an outside chance at qualifying for a bowl game at 5-7 if they beat Purdue. But in the new era of college athletics with the transfer portal and NIL, ending the season with a pair of wins in trophy games against Michigan State and Purdue could be crucial to the program's future, even if it doesn't lead to a bowl game in 2022.

"I don't know that you could put a value on it that would justifiably explain it," Allen said. "Now you have conversations about convincing them to stay, and sometimes it may be pretty blunt conversations. But at the same time, it can't just happen right then. There's been a lot of things that built up to this, and you know, it's been a hard season and guys get frustrated and everybody wants to win and I want to win as much as anybody. But you just stay true to who you are, and you want guys who want to be here. "

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (4-7, 2-6 in Big Ten, won 39-31 at Michigan State in double-overtime in Week 12) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 5-3 in Big Ten, won 17-9 vs. Northwestern in Week 12)

Old Oaken Bucket Game, 2022 regular season finale When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 26

3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 26 Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Elise Menaker (sideline)

Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Elise Menaker (sideline) Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

fuboTV (Start your free trial) Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius/Online: XM (98 or 196) // SXM App (958)

Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius/Online: XM (98 or 196) // SXM App (958) Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Rhett Lewis (analyst), Joe Smith, John Herrick

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Rhett Lewis (analyst), Joe Smith, John Herrick Point spread: Purdue is a 10.5-point favorite over Indiana, and the over/under is 54 points as of Friday afternoon, according to the SIsportsbook.com website.

Purdue is a 10.5-point favorite over Indiana, and the over/under is 54 points as of Friday afternoon, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. Season totals: Indiana's 2022 regular season win total over/under was 4 prior to its 23-20 win over Illinois in Week 1, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Purdue dominated Indiana in a 44-7 blowout at Ross-Ade Stadium West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue running back Zander Horvath capped off a 13-play, 75-yard opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run, and Indiana quarterback Donaven McCulley tied the game 7-7 with a two-yard run on the next possession. But after that, it was all Boilermakers. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 26-of-31 passes for 278 yards and four touchdown passes to David Bell, Jackson Anthrop, TJ Sheffield and Paul Piferi. Walk-on Grant Gremel started the game at quarterback for Indiana and connected on 18-of-30 passes for 147 yards and an interception to Jacob Wahlberg. Indiana running backs Davion Ervin-Poindexter and Charlie Spegal combined for 17 rushes and 84 yards, and tight end Peyton Hendershot led the Hoosiers with six catches for 51 yards. Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Micah McFadden and Cam Jones posted seven tackles apiece for Indiana, and Jaylan Alexander led the Boilermakers with six tackles, followed by three tackles for loss by Branson Deen. Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be 57 degrees and mostly cloudy with a zero percent chance of rain and winds from the southeast at six miles per hour at 3:30 p.m. ET in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday.

Meet the coaches:

Jeff Brohm, Purdue: Jeff Brohm is in his sixth season as Purdue's head coach with a 35-33 overall record and a 25-25 mark in Big Ten play. Brohm holds a 2-1 record in bowl games at Purdue, beginning with a 38-35 win over Arizona in the 2017 Foster Farms Bowl, a 63-14 loss to Auburn in the 2018 Music City Bowl and a 48-45 win over Tennessee in the 2021 Music City Bowl. Brohm played quarterback at Louisville from 1989-93 and bounced between six teams in NFL from 1994-2000. He held various quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and assistant coaching roles at Louisville, Florida Atlantic, Illinois and UAB before landing his first head coaching position at Western Kentucky in 2014. Brohm led Western Kentucky to a 30-10 record across three seasons with a 3-0 record in bowl games before taking the Purdue job.

Indiana Hoosiers running back Jaylin Lucas (12) sprints upfield through the Michigan State Spartans defense at Spartan Stadium. Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Three things to watch in the Old Oaken Bucket Game

1. Indiana defending Aidan O'Connell, Charlie Jones

Indiana's defense allows the most passing yards per game in the Big Ten at 272.7, and Purdue has the conference's second-most potent aerial attack, passing for 279.8 yards per game.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell has attempted and completed more passes than any Big Ten quarterback, and his favorite target is Iowa transfer Charlie Jones, who leads the conference with 93 receptions and 1,056 yards. Despite how dangerous as this duo has been, O'Connell leads the Big Ten with 11 interceptions and only six FBS quarterbacks have thrown more.

For Allen, who constantly emphasizes takeaways, finding away to force mistakes from O'Connell is paramount on Saturday.

"You want to make sure your guys are aware of that area that they might have not been as good as they need to be, and you want to expose it," Allen said. "Those are big deals. The turnover ratio, the turnover margin that we call it between your team protecting the ball and you're team creating them, is massive in the outcomes of games and especially in rivalry games."

2. Dexter Williams' mobility, passing development

Indiana attempted just seven passes in last week's win at Michigan State for a variety of reasons. Dexter Williams II made his first career start, and showed in appearances against Penn State and Ohio State just how dangerous he can be running outside the pocket.

He ran for a 34-yard touchdown on Indiana first drive, and offensive coordinator Walt Bell knew that running the ball successfully was a key to victory. The cold, windy and snowy conditions in Spartan Stadium made it difficult to throw, and the offensive line had its best game of the season, paving the way to a season-high 257 rushing yards on 44 attempts.

The other variable was Williams' inexperience as a passer and inaccuracy in limited appearances. Williams replaced Brendan Sorsby – who replaced Jack Tuttle, who started in place of an injured Connor Bazelak – against Penn State, and went 4-for-11 passing for 41 yards and two interceptions. In three-plus quarters at Ohio State, Williams completed 6-of-19 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns. His first completion at Ohio Stadium was a 49-yard deep ball to Andison Coby, which led to Indiana's first touchdown of the game. At Michigan State, Williams didn't complete a pass until double-overtime, finishing 2-for-7 through the air.

There's no questioning Williams' arm strength or the threat he poses running the ball, but he's completed 12 total passes as a college quarterback. Defeating Purdue will require his best game throwing the ball, and for Williams, in-game experience has felt hugely important to his growth as a quarterback.

"Being able to watch yourself make some mistakes and seeing yourself do some good things also, it just makes you more confident," Williams said. "And you kind of know what you're getting yourself into, and if you're in that situation again, you learn from it and you grow."

3. Cam Jones returning?

Indiana linebacker and team captain Cam Jones has been out since Oct. 1 at Nebraska when he suffered a foot injury. Jones' absence was a massive loss for the Indiana defense, which has been without its top tackler, consummate leader and arguably best overall player for nearly two months.

Allen said he and Jones have had conversations weighing the pros and cons of returning this season. On one hand, Indiana isn't bowl eligible, and Jones could have a future in the NFL. No one could blame him for rehabbing to the full extent and avoiding further injury.

In recent weeks, it's looked like Jones' career as a Hoosier ended in Lincoln, Neb., but he's not ready to end his collegiate career just yet. Allen said Jones is "busting his tail" to play on Saturday against Purdue, working with the training staff every day to return.

"Hopefully I can be out there and finish with the guys and bring that bucket back home," Jones said. "I'm looking forward. I'm excited, and I just can't wait to see what happens."