Indiana Quarterback Kurtis Rourke Named To Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke isn't officially the Hoosiers' starting quarterback yet, but he's getting national attention as if he will be.
On Wednesday, Rourke, a transfer from Ohio University, was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watch list.
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is presented to the top upperclassman quarterback in the nation. Rourke is one of 63 quarterbacks to make the preseason list.
While Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has not named Rourke as Indiana's starter, all signs point in that direction. On Monday, Cignetti said Rourke has "separated himself pretty significantly" from other Indiana quarterbacks seeking the starting role. Tayven Jackson, Tyler Cherry and Alberto Mendoza are among the quarterbacks trying to win the starting job.
Rourke was a three-year starter at Ohio before he transferred to Indiana. The Bobcats went from a three-win team in 2021 during Rourke's first year as a starter to a pair of 10-win seasons and two bowl wins with Rourke in-charge. Rourke was the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the year in 2022 and first-team All-MAC.
Rourke has completed 638 of 963 passes for 7,651 passing yards during his career. He threw 50 touchdown passes at Ohio and rushed for 1,240 career yards with 11 rushing TDs.
