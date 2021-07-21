Indiana Running Back Stephen Carr Named to 2021 Doak Walker Award Watch List

After joining the Indiana football program in May, USC transfer Stephen Carr was named to the 2021 Doak Walker Award watch list. He recorded 1,329 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns during his time with the Trojans.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced the preseason candidates for the 2021 Doak Walker Award watch list Wednesday. Indiana's Stephen Carr is among 11 Big Ten running backs to be named to the list.

The Doak Walker Award is awarded annually to the nation's top running back. Last season, Alabama running back Najee Harris was honored with the award.

Carr transferred to Indiana on May 20, 2021, after spending the last four years at USC. He earned a degree in communications in May 2021.

The Gardena, California, native appeared in 35 games for the Trojans, including six starts. He compiled 1,329 rushing yards on 264 carries, 12 touchdowns and averaged 5.0 yards per attempt. He added 57 receptions for 427 yards and one score while also contributing on special teams with 321 kickoff return yards.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November. Then three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will also be announced.

The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification. The recipient of the 2021 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

Here's a list of all the Big Ten running backs included on the Doak Walker Award watch list:

Jalen Berger, Wisconsin

Chase Brown, Illinois

Noah Cain, Penn State

Stephen Carr, Indiana

Tayon Fleet-Davis, Maryland

Tyler Goodson, Iowa

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Keyvone Lee, Penn State

John Lovett, Penn State

Cam Porter, Northwestern

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

