Indiana football hardly missed a beat in its first road test of the season Saturday night.



Amassing a season-high 593 total yards of offense, the Hoosiers routed Rutgers 47-15 to claim their 21st straight victory and improve to 5-0 on the season.



Here are three takeaways from Indiana's victory.

Indiana's run game is dominant

Indiana averaged 212.9 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry last season. Somehow, the Hoosiers' rushing attack has found another gear in 2026.



After rushing for 339 yards Saturday night, Indiana is averaging just north of 250 yards per game and 6.5 yards per carry, both top-20 marks nationally.

Despite carrying injury designations throughout much of the week, neither Turbo Richard nor Lee Beebe Jr. appeared particularly bothered against Rutgers.



After Beebe eclipsed 200 yards against Northwestern last week, it was Richard's turn Saturday night.

Richard ran the ball 13 times for 204 yards and a touchdown, averaging a gaudy 15.7 yards per carry. Beebe added 122 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and a more modest 6.8 yards per carry.



Indiana was the only team nationally to feature two 1,000-yard rushers last season in Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black.

This season, Richard and Beebe look poised to repeat the feat, provided both stay healthy. Both are on pace to reach 1,000 yards as early as Indiana's 10th game against USC.

Indiana's defense still searching for four-quarter consistency

Indiana's defense kept Rutgers scoreless in the first half, marking its fifth scoreless half of the season. The Hoosiers' defensive front was particularly impressive, holding the Scarlet Knights to 82 rushing yards (2.7 per carry).

Stephen Daley and Tobi Osunsanmi both delivered strong performances up front. Daley finished with a pair of sacks and a pair of tackles for loss. Osunsanmi added a sack and two tackles for loss himself.



Still, Indiana's secondary remains a concern.

Starting cornerback A.J. Harris missed his fourth consecutive game, and his absence continues to be noticeable.



Jaylen Bell, who has been Harris' primary replacement, was beaten for a 53-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Preston Zachman appeared to concede more playing time than usual to fellow safety Quan Sanks after struggling against Northwestern last week.

Rutgers completed passes of 35, 41 and 53 yards, continuing a concerning trend of Indiana allowing explosive plays through the air.

After pitching a first-half shutout, the Hoosiers surrendered consecutive touchdown drives of 75 and 72 yards in the second half. It's now back-to-back weeks that Indiana has kept its opponent scoreless through two quarters before looking considerably more vulnerable after halftime.

Josh Hoover delivers his most complete game as a Hoosier

Josh Hoover completed his first 10 passes Saturday night and finished 20-of-27 for 251 yards and four touchdowns.



It wasn't a perfect performance. Hoover missed a clear touchdown opportunity on a dump-off over the middle to tight end Trevor Gibbs. But he also connected with Charlie Becker in stride for a 48-yard gain downfield, an encouraging development after missing Becker on similar deep shots a week ago against Northwestern.

The TCU transfer looked comfortable from the opening possession, consistently connecting with his receivers while complementing Indiana's dominant rushing attack.



Hoover has had plenty of impressive moments through Indiana's first five games, but Saturday felt like his most complete and consistent performance in a Hoosier uniform.