Indiana DB Jamar Johnson Declares for NFL Draft

Johnson was selected to first-team All-Big Ten by the media and second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches in 2020.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The first non-senior on Indiana has made a decision on his future with the Hoosiers.

Junior safety Jamar Johnson announced Monday that he will forego his final year of eligibility with Indiana and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Johnson had an impressive junior season with Indiana in 2020.

He was selected to first-team All-Big Ten by the media and second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches. He also earned Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Penn State.

Against the Nittany Lions, Johnson totaled 10 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, an interception and a forced fumble.

Johnson was second on the team this season in tackles, finishing with 43 in Indiana's eight games. He was second only to linebacker Micah McFadden. Johnson also had four interceptions as well.

This will be a big loss for Indiana's secondary, but the Hoosiers have some depth to fill Johnson's role. Raheem Layne already announced he was coming back for 2021, and he didn't play a game in 2020, so he could slide over to safety to fill that role.

Indiana also has Jaylin Williams, Tiawan Mullen, Reese Taylor, Bryant Fitzgerald and Marcelino Ball in the secondary as well, so the Hoosiers have plenty of depth left over.

Johnson thanked the fans and program for everything on his post on social media.

“I have loved my time at IU, will always bleed cream and crimson,” Johnson wrote. “Thank you for the support and Go Hoosiers!”

Related Stories: